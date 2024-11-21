LeBron James has enough and quits social media: ‘Ya’ll take care’

This Wednesday, LeBron James announced his bold decision of leaving social media for an undetermined amount of time, overshadowing the toxic nature that is found in online platforms. The Lakers player surprised his fans with his decision, while he expressed the need to take some time to concentrate on what really matters.

The all-time NBA leading scorer announced this on his X account by sharing a post originally written by Rich Kleiman, who is a well known entrepreneur who serves as Kevin Durant’s agent. The content he reposted dates back to October 24, which is a criticism of sports media coverage.

James shared this post with a firm “AMEN!!!,” and later added his own message bluntly explaining his decision: “And with that said, I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care.”

LeBron James says he's 'getting off social media for the time being' https://t.co/Oiv1SMEndX — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2024

Within two hours, the post had already amassed an impressive 47,000 likes, 4,000 comments, and 3,000 reposts. The athlete’s absence will inevitably lead a void for his fans, as his social media platforms include nearly 160 million on Instagram and more than 52 million followers on X.

The post Kleiman had shared voiced his irritation over the negativity around the media. “With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some national sports media still think the best way to cover sports is through negative takes,” he wrote a month ago.

“We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together,” Rich added. “So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only clickbait when you say it.”

The entrepreneur ended his post by offering an optimistic vision of what the future could look like. “When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real-life negativity. I, for one, find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics, JJ [Redick], and Bron’s show represent the future of what this can and should be.”

The Los Angeles superstar recently hinted at his impending retirement after breaking triple-double record: ‘I ain’t gonna play much longer’

The all-time highest scorer in the league is turning 40 years of age next month and he keeps breaking records. LeBron James had not only played against some of the fathers of some of the current NBA’s young athletes, but he is also the father of his new Lakers teammate Bronny. This is why the question about his retirement is lurking close by.

However, he continues to defy the laws of physics and he’s somehow displaying some of the best stats of his career in recent matches. This is why FOX Sports reporter Melissa Rohlin, asked him about how much longer he thought he could keeps this up.

“Obviously, it’s the mind — wherever the mind is is where the rest of my body’s gonna go, wherever the case may be,” he admitted. “I don’t know. I’m not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest. I don’t know how many years that is, if it’s one year or two years, whatever the case may be. I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not going to be that guy.”

The Los Angeles superstar just became the fifth player with most official games in NBA history this week, and he continues to go strong. In his club’s recent 128-123 win against the Grizzlies, he recorded the 40th 30-point triple-double of his career.