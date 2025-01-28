LeBron James heads 2025 NBA All-Star starters for record 21st time

The legend of LeBron James just keeps getting bigger and bigger as he was recently selected to his 21st-consecutive NBA All-Star Game, which will be held this year next month in San Francisco. The Lakers superstar is now extending his record for most appearances in league history, leaving Kobe Bryant well behind.

As if it isn’t enough, the oldest player in the league joins an exclusive club of basketball players who feature in this exiting weekend post 40-years of age, as Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only other two athletes who did the same, as they played with 40 and 41 years respectively.

This has been an enormous season so far for the veteran, who earned an Olympic gold medal during the summer, then became the first father to play alongside his own son in the NBA, and then he continues to prove himself as one of the best players of the campaign with averages of 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists in Los Angeles.

LeBron has started every All-Star Game since 2005 👑 We will never see another like him 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yOkKTTuMzJ — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 24, 2025

The all-time NBA leading scorer, who is set to become a starter during February’s All-Star Game, will be joined in the Western Conference by 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), 11-time All-Star Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder).

On the other side of the American continent, Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) will repeat in the big stage for a second-straight opportunity, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), and Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks) were selected for the Eastern Conference.

Now we await for this Thursday, January 30, when the NBA will announce the reserves, plus many other activities and special invitations. The stage for the All-Star Weekend is set from 14-16 February in San Francisco’s Chase Center, the house of the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James is currently on a roll with the purple and gold, who have now climbed all the way to the West’s 5th position with a 16-18 mark, even over bitter rivals Clippers. The Lakers have won six out of their last seven outings, as they are currently on a five-game road trip.