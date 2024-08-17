LeBron James Needs 1,364 Points to Reach 50K Career Points

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is 1,364 points shy of reaching 50,000 total career points. This includes both the regular season and the playoffs across his 21-year career.

Through 1,492 career NBA regular-season games (1,490 starts), James has amassed 40,474 points. In 54 postseason games, the four-time MVP has also totaled 8,162 points, bringing his career total to 48,636 total points.

In the 2023-24 season, James posted his 20th consecutive campaign averaging at least 25 points per game, the most in NBA history. Michael Jordan recorded 12 such seasons across his 15-year career.

Wilt Chamberlain retired with eight such seasons in his 14-year career as well. However, based on a minimum of 41 games played, Jordan and Chamberlain have only 18 total combined.

LeBron James’ NBA Scoring History

NBA Team NBA Season PPG Regular Season Points Playoff Points CLE 2003-04 20.9 1,654 N/A CLE 2004-05 27.2 2,175 N/A CLE 2005-06 31.4 2,478 400 CLE 2006-07 27.3 2,132 501 CLE 2007-08 30.0 2,250 366 CLE 2008-09 28.4 2,304 494 CLE 2009-10 29.7 2,258 320 MIA 2010-11 26.7 2,111 497 MIA 2011-12 27.1 1,683 697 MIA 2012-13 26.8 2,036 596 MIA 2013-14 27.1 2,089 548 CLE 2014-15 25.3 1,743 601 CLE 2015-16 25.3 1,920 552 CLE 2016-17 26.4 1,954 591 CLE 2017-18 27.5 2,251 748 LAL 2018-19 27.4 1,505 N/A LAL 2019-20 25.3 1,698 580 LAL 2020-21 25.0 1,126 140 LAL 2021-22 30.3 1,695 N/A LAL 2022-23 28.9 1,590 392 LAL 2023-24 25.7 1,822 139

LeBron James is also the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists at the age of 39. No other player has ever posted those numbers after their 10th season.

In the Lakers’ 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on March 31, James joined Jordan as the only NBA players with multiple games of 40 points or more after turning 39.

James has done so twice now at the age of 39. Jordan, who played until he was 40, did it three times. The 20-time All-Star matched his season high with 40 points and tied his career high with nine 3-pointers.

Additionally, James is one of three Lakers to average at least 22 points and eight assists per game in a season for three separate campaigns — joining Jerry West and Magic Johnson.

Last season, he also passed Jordan for the most 30-point games in league history. The four-time NBA champ has 674 such games, whereas His Airness had 671. Chamberlain is third with 557.