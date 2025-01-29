Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time steals list, passing Maurice Cheeks, during Tuesday night’s 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James Trails John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Michael Jordan, and Gary Payton On The All-Time Steals List

James, 40, has now recorded 2,311 steals across his 21-year career. Cheeks ended his playing career with 2,310 steals, and James recently leaped Scottie Pippen (2,307) on the list as well.

John Stockton is No. 1 on the league’s all-time list with a staggering 3,265 steals. Jason Kidd is second with 2,684 steals, followed by Chris Paul (2,671), Michael Jordan (2,514), and Gary Payton (2,445).

James ended his outing against the Sixers with 31 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of action. The 20-time All-Star finished 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws.

LeBron moves into 6th place all-time steals in NBA history 👑 pic.twitter.com/upTAqwJCxA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 29, 2025



In the Lakers’ 103-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 21, James posted 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and a season-high four steals in 34 minutes played.

Through 42 games (all starts) this season, James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 34.8 minutes per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field, 38.1% from beyond the arc, and 76.7% at the foul line.

Anthony Davis Likely To Miss Time With Abdominal Injury

Fellow teammate Anthony Davis left Tuesday night’s victory with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter and immediately went to the locker room for examination. He was diagnosed with an abdominal muscle strain and did not return.

Davis finished with four points, two rebounds, and a steal. The Sixers were leading 73-57 by the time he was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.

“When our best player goes out, it’s always challenging,” James said about Davis. “If he’s out from the beginning, then we have a game plan set. We know what to expect, we know what our lineup is going to be.

“But when AD or any one of our guys go down throughout the course of a game, it’s just tough.”

The Lakers are expected to provide an update on Davis on Wednesday.