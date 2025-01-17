LeBron James recalls being ‘unguardable’ at age 16 during pick-up game with Michael Jordan

There has always been talk about the only time LeBron James ever faced Michael Jordan, during an infamous pick-up game with other NBA stars to which the teenage phenom from Akron, Ohio had been invited to. Over two decades later, the Lakers superstar finally has shared some insight of what really happened that day.

During his recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, the basketball player recalled getting on the court alongside many greats like Penny Hardaway, and Michael Finley, Antoine Walker, and Ron Artest, despite just being a sophomore in high school.

Even though he admitted that he fought through his nerves when facing so many NBA stars, he then assured that he was pretty much “unguardable” against them. “When I finally got out there, I was like, ‘I’m busting ass,'” James recalled. “I was nervous. I was nervous as hell, being out there with M.J. and the rest of those guys. But I was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to go crazy.’ And I did, I did.”

LeBron James on the famous pickup game with Michael Jordan & other NBA stars when he was 16 years old in 2001: “I was on the court with Michael Jordan, Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway, Ron Artest, Michael Finley, all these guys. I was unguardable.. I was busting a**. I was… pic.twitter.com/nM9K3gqzoq — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) January 16, 2025

Co-host Travis Kelce then asked who guarded him, but then LeBron declared: “Nobody: I was unguardable.” Previously, Metta Sandiford-Artest had talked about this pick-up contest and recalled how the teenager’s performance actually motivated him to improve his game.

Now a 40-year-old veteran in the league, James has become a four-time champion, who is also the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Currently in his historic-22nd season, the superstar continues to prove his longevity with averages of 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per match for the Lakers.

It is well known that the NBA superstar is also a passionate NFL fan, as we’ve all witnessed him throughout the years watching games of his hometown Cleveland Browns. During this same interview, he revealed that he “absolutely” considered swapping the hardwood for the gridiron.

According to the all-time NBA leading scorer, during his youth he was even subject of many offers from college football’s biggest names. One of the cases he recalled was when former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel’s tried to convinced him into becoming a dual-sport athlete before entering the NBA draft.

“I was still young enough to get out there with y’all. That’s the only time I’ve seriously considered it,” LeBron assured. “I’ve had serious dreams about this sh*t all the time. And in my dream, the ball is never kicked off. It’s me in the warmups, it’s me coming out, running my routes and right when the game starts, I f**king wake up or some sh*t. That lets me know I’m not supposed to be out there.”