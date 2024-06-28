LeBron and Bronny James just made NBA history this Thursday, as they are set to become the first-ever father and son duo to compete together at the same time in the league. This came true as the Lakers selected the 19-year-old during the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, taking him with the 55th pick.

The former USC student was gathered with his family and friends at an intimate dinner party in New York, and shared his overall feelings with an Instagram post that read: “Beyond blessed.”

After the purple and gold delivered their decision, the four-time NBA champion led the group with a champagne toast to celebrate the news. According to sources close to the press, LeBron was “very emotional” during his speech as he weighed in on the importance of what had just happened.

The journey continues. Welcome to the big stage, Bronny. pic.twitter.com/XaueRuN78B — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 27, 2024

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager knew how transcendental this was. “In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical.

“We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out … but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform,” Rob Pelinka said.

The soon-to-be rookie averaged only 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per match during his lone season with the Trojans, but mostly because he joined the team midseason after being sidelines for almost five months due to his recovery from a cardiac arrest episode.

However, the 19-year-old kept impressing and developing his game during the offseason, as he saw his stocks improve during the Draft Combine in Chicago, and proved to be one of the best during the agility drills. The ex-McDonald’s All-American also displayed one of the best three-point shooting skills that weekend.

“Bronny is, first and foremost, a person of high character,” added the Lakers executive. “And second, he is a young man that works incredibly hard. Those are the qualities we look for in drafting players and adding to our developmental corps at the Lakers.”

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis approved of his team selecting Bronny in the draft, and even named some of his best qualities

Right before Thursday’s second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles club already counted with the blessing of All-Star big man Anthony Davis to go ahead and select Bronny James with their 55th pick. According to the veteran center, the youngster has more qualities that you’d think.

“He’s very good defensively,” he told the press. “He can read the floor very well. I think he’s a really good playmaker. I saw him work out a couple times besides the [Klutch Sports] pro day and working with a big — his reads, reading the defense, making the right passes — that was really impressive to me. I think he’s going to be fine, man. Obviously it’s a lot of pressure on him with his dad being who he is.

“But one thing about Bronny, from what I’ve seen and what I heard, he wants to create his own path and he doesn’t want to be — even though he’s LeBron James’ son, he don’t want be seen as that. And I think having that mindset and trying to create his own path is going to work out for him. … Who knows, he might come in and be ready to play for us.”

Bronny might get his first chance to prove himself during the NBA Summer League, which is set to start in two weeks. The Lakers will play their first game of the competition against the Houston Rockets on July 12 in Las Vegas.