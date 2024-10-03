“Legitimate Chance,” Rockets and Alperen Sengun Sign Extension

Houston Rockets center, Alperen Sengun, is hopeful that he will be granted a contract extension before the October 21st deadline.

“We’ve been talking,” Sengun said. “I want to get the contract, and (the Rockets are) trying to negotiate with us and we’re trying to negotiate with them. So, it’s been good. We’re going to make it work. We still have time, you know, and hopefully we can make it work.”

Per the Houston Chronicle, there is a “legitimate chance,” the two sides come to an agreement before said deadline. Sengun is set to make $5.4 million this year and will have a cap hold of $16.3 million if he becomes a restricted free agent. Sengun is a focal point of Houston’s young core which makes it more likely a deal will get done soon.

Potential Extension Between Houston Rockets and Alperen Sengun Seeming Likely

Alperen Sengun’s Impact and Potential

Sengun is one of the brightest young stars coming up in the NBA. Some have even compared him to Nuggets superstar, Nikola Jokic, in terms of his playstyle. Last season, he averaged 21.1 points, 9.4 total rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in 63 matchups. For Sengun’s career, he’s logged 14.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 7.9 total rebounds per game while authoring an effective field goal percentage of 54.6 percent. The Turkish sensation has also improved his shot-blocking and rim-protecting abilities.

The numbers in this aspect don’t paint the entire picture. He was able to hold his own against some of the premier centers in the league last year. Coming off a career year and going into his fourth season, Alperen Sengun is due for a huge season. One could argue he hasn’t even entered his prime yet. A dream scenario for a Houston Rockets team that is trying to build around a young core of players.

Houston’s Intriguing Young Core

Sengun is not the only young prospect with heavy potential on the Rockets roster. Jalen Green has shown spurts of scoring greatness at times. He is a terrific spark plug for the Rockets offense. Not to mention, the team is high on Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and rookie, Reed Sheppard. With another year together for the majority of this young core, it seems to be a matter of time before their development starts to pay dividends for the Rockets. If Sengun continues to develop at a nice rate and remains healthy, there is no reason to think the Houston Rockets cannot snag a Play-In spot this season.