LiAngelo Ball once had the potential to play professional basketball along with his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, but after going unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft and failing to secure a spot with the Pistons and Hornets, now it seems he’s finally found what he was destined to do.

The son of LaVar Ball decided to try out his luck in the music business, and after the recent-viral success of his new tune “Tweaker,” he’s attracted the attention of big names in the industry. According to several sources, including ESPN’s Shams Charania, LiAngelo has signed a record deal that will cash in a major payday.

Ball just inked a new contract with Def Jam and Universal Music Group which is worth as much as $13 million, but with $8 million guaranteed. Reports assure that the deal will give the young star full ownership of his music, plus his own record label.

The 26-year-old, who played basketball at UCLA and even spent a couple of seasons in the NBA G League, became an overnight sensation after his first official single came out at the start of the year. “Tweaker” has now gone viral on social media and is bouncing off sports locker rooms ever since.

After nine days, LiAngelo’s track has now accumulated 7.8 million views on YouTube, becoming the No.3 trending song on the YouTube Music platform. Ball’s hit is only trailing two songs off of Bad Bunny’s new album, as he’s a three-time Grammy Award winner.

In a matter of a week, the young artist even earned a place on the Rolling Loud’s festival lineup which is set to happen in Los Angeles in a couple of months. He also has received praise from NBA stars such as Bucks star Damian Lillard, who is well known for releasing his own rap albums. “I rock with it, man,” the All-Star said recently.

“I’ve been hearing it a lot; it gives me that 2003-2004 vibe. But I rock with it; like I said, it’s a slapper. As an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going,” Dame continued. “So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success. That’s when you have your success, when you’re happy with people. So I’m happy for him. It’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere. Much love to him.”

LiAngelo has finally found his path in his transition away from the basketball courts, as he’s often been overshadowed by the success of his brothers Lonzo in Chicago and LaMelo in Charlotte.