Los Angeles’ JJ Redick reveals his family evacuated home due to wildfires

Just like we’ve grown accustomed over recent years, the state of California has been dealing with wildfires once again and many families have been forced to evacuate. Before the Lakers clashed against the Mavericks on Tuesday, coach JJ Redick revealed that his loved ones were also victims to this delicate situation.

After strong winds whipped up fires around Los Angeles, the hazard consumed through an L.A. hillside where the rookie tactician lives among other celebrities, where many homes in Pacific Palisades have been burnt. The former player recognized the gravity of this ordeal.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” JJ shared before his team lost 118-97 in Dallas. “That’s where I live. Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated.”

JJ Redick’s family evacuates home during Palisades wildfires: ‘Freaking out’ https://t.co/nHV616H0EU pic.twitter.com/KO0vAjeJVi — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 8, 2025

He then added: “I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

TNT later reported on their game broadcast that the purple and gold squad’s flight back home would have to be delayed due to the potential for smoke-filled skies over California forcing alternative routes. However, the team confirmed that their flight was still confirmed for Tuesday night after the match.

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr joined in on the conversation, sharing that his family has also been affected by these recent wildfires

It seems as if JJ wasn’t the only NBA coach whose family has had to deal with this disaster, as Golden State’s Steve Kerr revealed last night after the Warriors played home for a 114-98 loss to the Heat. The tactician admitted that his thoughts were elsewhere during the postgame interview.

Kerr shared how his 90-year-old mother Ann had to evacuate alongside other thousands of victims, and sent a message to them. “I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires,” he told the press.

According to the NBA coach, staff member Everett Dayton, who works in his club’s player development department, was going through a hard time. Steve revealed that he grew up in the affected area and had lost his family home.

“Everything I’m seeing and reading is just terrifying what’s happening down there,” Kerr shared last night. “So, just want to send thoughts to everyone who’s going through the devastation of the fire. Obviously the game is secondary to that and to many things in life. Perspective is important.”