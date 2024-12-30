Yet another NBA burglary has taken place over the weekend, with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic reportedly the latest to be targeted in a spate of home invasions.

Luka Doncic Becomes Latest to be Targeted in NFL and NBA Burglary Spree

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was reportedly the subject of a home invasion on Friday, becoming the latest in a long line of NFL and NBA players to be burgled.

The Dallas Morning News report that Doncic had at least $30,000 worth of jewellery stolen in the raid.

Although no official investigation had been launched, previous reports indicated that the FBI had informed both leagues that burglaries could be linked to organised South American crime groups.

They have been described as ‘well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices’.

This was in the aftermath of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow being targeted in Ohio, not long after the likes of Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis, Jr., Minnesota’s Mike Conley, Jr., and Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns were all the subject of break-ins.

The worrying trend across the Midwest region has typically seen players targeted when out of town at away games. Both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were targeted within days of each other back in October of this year, with thieves stealing over $150,000 of belongings.

Luka Doncic, who has been sidelined with persistent injury problems of late, was still present as his side edged out the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Doncic’s business manager Lara Beth Seager is quoted as saying: “No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe.”

Both the NFL and NBA have told players to consider measures to curb the break-ins, such as increased home surveillance, adopting dogs to ward off intruders and to stop filming at home on social media where gangs can spot entrances and weak points.