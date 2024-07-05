Luka’s Slovenia will face Giannis’ Greece for a spot in the 2024 Olympics

The group stages for the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments are getting more and more exciting by the day. After showcasing intense and sensational results in the past weeks, the stage is finally being set for the semifinals, which will present one of the most anticipated clashes between Slovenia and Greece.

This matchup is not only electrifying due to the fact that both nations are at the doors of qualifying to the sport’s biggest stage in Paris this month, but also because it will be between two of the best athletes in the NBA.

Luka Doncic, who is the current NBA scoring champion, has already predicted how complicated the game will be against Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Giannis is difficult to stop. We are not the favorites, but we have to believe until the end,” he expects of Saturday’s contest.

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo and 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic meets a little bit earlier than we expected ⚔️ #FIBAOQT Who will take their team to the finals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zQIwbO9JuF — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 4, 2024

The other semifinals will be Croatia, who defeated Slovenia in the group stage, against the Dominican Republic. Greece, on the other hand, did beat the Caribbean nation after a dominating performance from the Milwaukee forward.

“Giannis loves to be here. He loves to represent his country,” said Greece coach Vassilis Spanoulis afters star had 32 points in 19 minutes, going 11-of-11 from the field. “He’s very humble. He’s part of the team. For a superstar you don’t find this easy. … He’s about winning.”

In preparation for the tournament’s first semifinal between both Mediterranean teams on Saturday at 16:30 CET, the Greek tactician explained what are his team’s strengths for this challenge, other than Antetokounmpo’s leadership.

“This shows our identity. On the other hand, we have to improve our defense. Especially in the second quarter, I didn’t like a lot of things. It was great that it happened so that it won’t happen again. We have to be more solid in some parts of the game,” assured the 42-year-old Spanoulis.

The Greek coach knows both Doncic and Antetokounmpo very well and explained the main difference between the stars ahead of the semifinal clash

When asked about Saturday’s matchup against Slovenia, Spanoulis only had words of admiration for the Mavericks guard, who always idolized the Olympiacos icon when growing up in European basketball.

“Our relationship is one of huge respect, first as a person and then as an athlete. I don’t have a lot to say about him playing-wise. Everybody knows him. He’s a great person and idol for a lot of kids,” the coach shared. “It’s important nowadays to have that kind of idol.”

However, Spanoulis shares the same kind of praise for his pupil Antetokounmpo, as he sees him as a role model for society, not just basketball. “I’m very happy that we also have a great superstar on our team like Giannis, who’s a great person, leader and idol for a lot of kids. We need this kind of example in our society,” the tactician said.

Admiration aside, Spanoulis addressed how difficult it will be to face this Slovenian squad, but knows how Greece can stop Doncic. “We have great on-ball defenders. But defense is not only individual, it’s team defense. We have to be able to cover every mistake on the ball, be ready to throw the right rotations, and defend the proper way,” he explained.