After losing the WNBA title this weekend against New York, coach Cheryl Reeve complained to the media by saying that the championship was “stolen” through poor officiating, and was very specific about a certain play in which rival Breanna Stewart suffered a disputed foul that gave her two free throws to tie the game with only 5.2 seconds remaining.

The legendary tactician is convinced that the play wasn’t a difficult one to call. “We know we could have done some things, right, but you shouldn’t have to overcome to that extent,” Reeve said after the contest. “This s— ain’t that hard. Officiating is not that hard.”

When asked if she could handle the consequences of calling out the league’s corruption, she wasn’t willing to bow down. “Bring it on,” Cheryl insisted, “because that s— was stolen from us.”

Let’s look at the numbers. Throughout this Game 5 contest of the WNBA Finals, New York shot 25 free throws, while Minnesota only got 8. After the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier fouled out, the Lynx were called for 21 fouls, compared to the Liberty’s 17.

Reeve believes the contact for the last play was “marginal” at best. “This sucks,” she said, recalling this wasn’t the only time refereeing has directly affected her team in a Finals series. “This is for a championship, for both teams. Let them decide it. What contact is legal should be the same for both teams.”

Despite her frustration, she was also able to deliver respect to her rivals, jut like guard Sabrina Ionesco earned her praise. “We always respect our opponents,’’ Cheryl said. “But, obviously, these are two great basketball teams, I think everyone can attest to that, to how great the product has been from game to game.

It took New York 28 years to earn this championship, and now their players can finally taste the glory. “I’ve been manifesting this moment for awhile, There’s no feeling like it,” Liberty’s Stewart said. “Credit to Minnesota, they gave us a tough series. The fans have been amazing everywhere we’ve gone. To bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history it’s an incredible feeling. I can’t wait to continue to celebrate with the city. It’s going to be bonkers.”

After losing the championship, Reeve admitted for the first time that she would entertain a potential coaching job in the NBA

Now that the season is over after suffering defeat against the Liberty in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, Cheryl Reeve can rest and think about the future. There is nothing she hasn’t conquered in her career, as not too long ago the Lynx had earned four titles in seven campaigns.

During the time span, she was asked if she would ever consider accepting a coaching gig in the NBA, but refused it. Now, she seems to think differently. It seems that her thinking on the subject has evolved, and it is certainly surprising to hear.

“The answer now would be I wouldn’t rule it out. But I do like what we’re doing. I like the space we’re in,” the 58-year-old revealed in her postmatch interview. “It’s understanding that more opportunities for women to be in that space is a good thing.”

Despite her insistence that the WNBA Finals was stolen from the Minnesota club, the veteran coach wasted no time in praising her rivals. “Congratulations to the Liberty on their first championship,” Reeve expressed. “It took them 28 years, congrats to them. We were that close to our fifth, it just didn’t happen.”