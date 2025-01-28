Mac McClung returns to NBA slam dunk contest hoping for three-peat

“I don’t know. We’ll think about it,” Mac McClung told reporters after his 2024 Slam Dunk Contest win when asked about the possibility for a third straight title. “I’m not sure yet.” Almost a year later, it seems as if the Osceola Magic guard has finally made his mind and is thirsty for more glory.

The reigning two-time champion is set to make another appearance at the All-Star Weekend in San Francisco next month, hoping to achieve something that no one has ever done before. Will the young star be able to claim the first dunk contest three-peat?

The 26-year-old, who back in October signed a two-way contract in Orlando, has only played on NBA game this 2024-25 campaign, but has enjoyed a constant role in their G League affiliate team.

With the return of McClung to the big stage, it means that the four-man competition is set. The Virginia native will compete against Milwaukee Bucks second-year player Andre Jackson Jr., Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis and San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, all young players hoping to catapult their careers.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Mac currently holds the slam dunk title for dunking over 7-foot-1 Shaquille O’Neal in last year’s competition in Indianapolis. By jumping over the Hall of Famer, he became the fifth player in NBA history to earn back-to-back dunk contests.

“Shaq was so cool to put that high school jersey on, man, it almost made me emotional that he would do that,” Mac expressed last February. “When he put it on, he said, ‘You better not miss it.’ I said, ‘OK, I won’t miss it.’”

Even though Nate Robinson is a three-time winner of this trophy, no one has ever achieved this feat consecutively. McClung, who led the G League in scoring with 25.7 points per game in the 2023-24 campaign, was recently named G League MVP for the Osceola Magic.