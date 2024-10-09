Magic-Pelicans Preseason Game Canceled Over Hurricane Milton

Friday’s preseason game between the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans has been canceled due to the effects of Hurricane Milton on Florida, the NBA announced Wednesday. The game will not be rescheduled.

Orlando is playing at San Antonio on Wednesday night and was scheduled to return to central Florida on Thursday. A team spokesperson said the Magic will now stay an extra day in San Antonio before departing Friday.

“The safety of our community and fans is our top priority. As such, the Orlando Magic game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 11 at Kia Center has been canceled,” the Magic said in a press release.

The NBA has announced that the Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans preseason game on Friday, October 11, at the Kia Center, has been canceled due to Hurricane Milton. The game will not be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/CDJW0oFf0X — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 9, 2024

“Single game ticket purchasers will receive a refund for the game from their original point of purchase. For ticket information, please contact TicketMaster directly at (800)-653-8000,” the release added.

“Ticket plan holders will receive separate communication on their account, as applicable. Loyal Blue members and partners with questions, may contact the Orlando Magic at 407-89-MAGIC and press 3.”

Magic-Pelicans game canceled after meteorologists forecasted Hurricane Milton to make landfall as a Category 3 storm

According to The Weather Channel, forecasters are predicting Hurricane Milton will make landfall somewhere on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Magic-Pelicans game is the second NBA preseason matchup to be affected by Milton. A game scheduled for Thursday in Miami between the Heat and Atlanta Hawks was postponed until Oct. 16 because of storm concerns.

The NHL also rescheduled a preseason game on Friday in Tampa between the Lightning and Nashville Predators. That matchup was originally set to be played last month and was postponed because of Hurricane Helene.

Furthermore, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars adjusted their London travel plans ahead of Thursday as well. Instead of the morning, the team now plans to depart from Jacksonville later in the evening.

The Jags are also moving practice back by several hours Thursday. Jacksonville is scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the visiting team and then play a home game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 20 at Wembley Stadium.