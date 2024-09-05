Magic Sign Mac McClung to Exhibit 10 Contract

The Orlando Magic are signing free agent guard Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. McClung, 25, is a back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion and 2024 G League MVP.

Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. McClung will spend most of his time with the Osceola Magic, Orlando’s G League affiliate.

McClung went undrafted out of Texas Tech University in 2021. The 6-foot-2 guard joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021 NBA Summer League and went on to sign a contract on Aug. 10, 2021. However, he was waived a few months later.

On Oct. 23, 2021, McClung signed with Los Angeles’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. In his G League debut, he scored a game-high 24 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in a 112-105 win over the Ignite on Nov. 5, 2021.

In 26 starts of his rookie 2021-22 G League season, he averaged 21.7 points and career highs of 6.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 36.3 minutes per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

McClung last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has only played in four total NBA games in his career, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Additionally, McClung made 28 starts in 31 games with the Philadelphia Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate, in the 2022-23 season. The Gate City, Virginia, native was named to the NBA G League Next Up Game.

In fact, he won the NBA G League title with the Blue Coats as well.

The Texas Tech product averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 26.8 minutes per game that season. Plus, he shot career bests of 54.8% from the floor and 47.4% at the foul line.

Moreover, he won the G League MVP last season with the Osceola Magic. He averaged a career-high 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 28 regular season games.

If McClung is waived by the Orlando Magic, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 if he re-joins Osceola and spends at least 60 days with the G League team.