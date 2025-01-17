Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets highlight a big-time Eastern Conference clash.

The Boston Celtics (28-12) welcome the Orlando Magic (23-19) to TD Garden tonight in an Eastern Conference clash. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent losses. Boston fell 110-97 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, while Orlando struggled in a 122-93 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Injuries loom large for the Magic, with key players Jalen Suggs (back), Gary Harris (hamstring), Franz Wagner (reconditioning), and Goga Bitadze (concussion) all ruled out. This leaves Orlando shorthanded as they aim to keep pace with the Eastern Conference’s top team.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden, where the Celtics will look to capitalize on home-court advantage and rebound from their recent struggles. Boston remains a formidable force, even after a tough outing in Toronto, while Orlando faces an uphill battle with a depleted roster.

NBA Best Bets for Magic vs. Celtics

All Magic vs. Celtics odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Jan. 17.

Spread

Celtics -14

Celtics -14 Moneyline

Magic +750, Celtics -910

Magic +750, Celtics -910 Over/Under

212

212 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

TD Garden | Boston, MA

TD Garden | Boston, MA How To Watch

ESPN

Here are our best bets for the Magic vs. Celtics:

Jayson Tatum | F | Celtics | To Record a Double-Double (+105)

The Boston Celtics head into tonight’s matchup against the Orlando Magic with momentum and health on their side. While the Magic have crafted a culture of competitiveness and defense—qualities that keep them in nearly every game—they’ll face an uphill battle without two key players, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

Orlando does have Paolo Banchero back in the lineup, a significant boost for a team built on effort and energy. Yet, even with Banchero’s return, the task of toppling a fully healthy Celtics squad feels monumental.

Boston is led by Jayson Tatum, who continues to make his case as one of the league’s elite. Tatum ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring with 27.7 points per game, complemented by 9.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. His ability to control the game was on full display on Jan. 12, when he dropped 38 points, grabbed 11 boards, and added a steal against New Orleans. It marked his 17th game this season with 30 or more points—a testament to his consistency and dominance.

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, remains an ideal running mate for Tatum. The dynamic guard is averaging 23.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, showcasing his versatility. Brown has scored 20-plus points in six of his last 10 outings, including a 28-point effort against Sacramento on Jan. 10.

Orlando’s scrappy nature makes them a tough opponent, but Boston’s depth and star power make them too much to handle tonight. Sometimes, talent wins out—and Boston has plenty.

Jayson Tatum continues to shine, averaging 27.7 points and a career-best 9.4 rebounds per game this season. The five-time All-Star has notched a double-double in 18 of 37 outings, coming heartbreakingly close in five additional games.

At home, Tatum’s dominance has been even more pronounced. He’s recorded a double-double in 10 of 19 games at TD Garden, and he enters tonight’s matchup against the Magic with three straight double-doubles and four in his last five contests.

JAYSON TATUM BRINGS THE POWER ON THIS POSTER 😤 pic.twitter.com/AXpklaKKZE — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2024

While Orlando’s frontcourt defense has been sturdy, injuries are taking their toll. With Goga Bitadze and Franz Wagner sidelined, Wendell Carter Jr. will carry an outsized load in the paint. Rookie Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, will need to focus on scoring and facilitating, further limiting Orlando’s rebounding presence.

All signs point to Tatum taking full advantage on the glass tonight, giving him an excellent chance to continue his double-double streak.