Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets break down an Eastern Conference battle at Madison Square Garden tonight.

The history between the Knicks and Magic runs deep, with Orlando holding a narrow 67-66 edge in their head-to-head series. But this season, the Knicks have dominated, winning all three meetings and now eyeing a rare season sweep.

For the Magic, 2024 has been a season of resilience. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has crafted a team that embodies grit and adaptability, making him a top contender for Coach of the Year—if not for the Cavaliers’ unprecedented dominance. Despite being without their top three scorers, Orlando has embraced a “next man up” mindset, defying expectations to remain a force in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight, at Madison Square Garden, the Magic face a daunting challenge against a Knicks team they’ve struggled against all year. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in the heart of New York City.

All Magic vs. Knicks odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Jan. 3.

Spread

Knicks -11

Knicks -11 Moneyline

Magic +510, Knicks -550

Magic +510, Knicks -550 Over/Under

209

209 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY How To Watch

MSG

The New York Knicks host Orlando tonight, looking to capitalize on a matchup against a shorthanded Magic team. Missing key players Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs, Orlando fell to the Utah Jazz in a low-scoring contest on Sunday. Despite these setbacks, the Magic remain the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, showcasing their grit this season.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have missed recent opportunities to gain ground, dropping games to Oklahoma City and Chicago over the weekend. Yet, this matchup plays to their strengths. New York is undefeated (15-0) against teams with bottom-10 offenses, boasting a +15.8 Net Rating in such games. Their offense comes alive in these matchups, averaging a 123.1 Offensive Rating, while their defense holds firm at 107.4.

Karl-Anthony Towns, listed with a knee injury, is expected to play after completing a postgame workout Saturday. Against a depleted Magic roster, the Knicks are well-positioned to seize a crucial and get back in the win column tonight at home.

Mikhail Bridges | SF | Knicks – Over 17.5 Points (-105)

Monday night in Orlando sets the stage for New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges to continue his rise, even against the formidable Magic defense.

Bridges has been steady in his first two encounters with Orlando, scoring 17 points each time, though on limited attempts—just 11 and 12 shots. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed as questionable for tonight, Bridges could find more opportunities to step into a more significant offensive role if Towns does sit. But with Towns in the lineup in the Knick’s last two outings against OKC and Chicago, Bridges was excellent, scoring 26 and 18 points, respectively.

Mikal Bridges over his last 16 games 40.7 MPG

22.0 PPG

3.3 APG

2.7 RPG

1.3 SPG 56.7% FG

42.5% 3PT (7.1 Attempts) pic.twitter.com/qVaYssU8R9 — NY Sports Guru (@NYSportsGuru2) January 4, 2025

Bridges has been scorching since December 1. Over a 17-game stretch, he’s averaging 21.8 points per game, shooting an impressive 55.9% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc. With nearly 16 shot attempts per game during this run, Bridges has notched 18 or more points in 12 of those outings, proving his consistency and growing influence on this Knicks team.

