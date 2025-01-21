Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets highlight Monday night Eastern Conference clash.

The Toronto Raptors (10-32) welcome the Orlando Magic (23-21) to Scotiabank Arena tonight. While Toronto is 9-13 at home, the Magic share the same road record but hold momentum in the matchup, having won the last five meetings. This includes a 106-97 victory in Toronto on Jan. 3.

Against the spread (ATS) this season, the Raptors are 22-18-2, while Orlando is 23-21. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Raptors looking to break their losing streak against a Magic squad aiming to solidify its position in the Eastern Conference standings.

NBA Best Bets for Magic vs. Raptors

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Magic vs. Raptors odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Spread

Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Moneyline

Magic -115, Raptors +105

Magic -115, Raptors +105 Over/Under

212.5

212.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON How To Watch

SportsNet

Here are our best bets for the Magic vs. Raptors:

Raptors +1.5

RJ Barrett| F | Raptors | OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)

The Orlando Magic have made their mark on defense this season, ranking third in defensive rating and second in opponent points per game. But their offensive woes remain a glaring issue. Sitting 29th in offensive rating and dead last in effective field goal percentage, the Magic have struggled to capitalize on their defensive excellence.

Despite their strengths, Orlando faces a tough challenge as road favorites against a Toronto Raptors squad that thrives as a home underdog. The Raptors are 13-5-1 against the spread in such situations this season. While their overall home record (9-13) leaves much to be desired, they possess the tools to exploit the Magic’s scoring struggles.

Scottie Barnes is perfectly equipped to match up with Paolo Banchero, potentially limiting Orlando’s primary offensive threat. Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl could have a big night in the paint, especially with Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner sidelined. Poeltl scored 25 points in their earlier matchup and should find similar opportunities against a depleted frontcourt.

Adding to the challenge, Orlando is shooting just 29% from beyond the arc over its last 10 games and has failed to eclipse 100 points in six of those contests. If those trends continue, the Raptors are poised to pull off the upset in front of their home crowd.

The Orlando Magic boast the NBA’s stingiest defense against assists, allowing the fewest per game this season. But with Immanuel Quickley sidelined, RJ Barrett’s playmaking role for the Raptors becomes too enticing to ignore at this number.

Barrett has been a steady distributor, averaging 6.0 assists per game across 34 contests this season. He’s dished out at least five assists in seven of his last 10 games and 14 of his last 20.

With Quickley unavailable, Barrett is likely to take on even more offensive initiation for a Raptors team that ranks just 23rd in offensive rating. Against a tough Magic defense, Barrett’s ability to create for teammates will be key, making him a strong candidate to hit this assist mark.