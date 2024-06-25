Magic,76ers Targeting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Denver Nuggets is quickly becoming one of the more sought-after free agents. He is one of the best role players in the NBA. This past season, the veteran wing tallied 10.1 points, 2.4 total rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range. His three-and-D abilities would blend in well with most systems in the league. As a result, there are at least two teams who have their sights set on the two-time champion this coming free agency. The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are ready to heavily pursue KCP if the Denver Nuggets are unable to sign him to an extension. He would fit well with both squads.

Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers Showing Interest in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s Potential Fit With Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to overhaul their roster this offseason. They plan to build their rotation around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and have plenty of cap room to pursue quality free agents. The 76ers will most likely target Paul George first. However, if they cannot land a star free agent like George, a player like KCP would be a terrific fit.

He would be a great three-and-D player for their system. If it came down to it, the 76ers could afford to overpay KCP and lure him away from their Western Conference rival. However, they will try land a “big fish,” first with all of the cap space they possess this offseason. Considering all of this, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would still be a solid consolation prize if the 76ers are unable to lure another All-Star to their team this summer.

His Potential Fit With Orlando

The Magic are in need of shooting desperately. KCP would fit this bill immediately. The Magic shot a below-average 42.0 percent as a team during the playoffs and 47.6 percent during the regular season. However, Orlando has a short spending window. Extensions are due to kick in for their younger personnel in 2025 and 2026.

Still, KCP would be a great fit alongside the scrappy Jalen Suggs on the perimeter. Not only would he help the Magic’s shooting, but he would add to an already stingy Orlando defensive unit. On top of that, Caldwell-Pope would bring some valuable championship experience to this young Orlando Magic team. All in all, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going to garner heavy interest on the open market if he doesn’t return to the Denver Nuggets.