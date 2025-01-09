Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season, the team announced Thursday.

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner sustained his season-ending ACL injury on Dec. 21 against the Miami Heat

Wagner suffered the season-ending knee injury Dec. 21 against the Miami Heat. In 30 games (one start), he averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 18.8 minutes per contest while shooting 56.2% from the field.

In Orlando’s 100-91 loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 15, the Michigan product recorded a career-high 32 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the floor, 4-of-7 (57.1%) from 3-point range, and 8-of-11 (72.7%) at the foul line.



The 6-foot-11 Wagner played in 80 games (one start) last season with the Magic, averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 17.7 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 60.1% from the field and .81.4% at the free throw line.

Moe Wagner had appeared in 30 straight games to start the season.

Jalen Suggs is out with a low back strain

Magic guard Jalen Suggs has also gone through further evaluation, and a low back strain has been confirmed, the team added in its news release. His return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Suggs has missed two games and was already ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, that’s the first night of a back-to-back. Orlando hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Additionally, Suggs has averaged a career-high 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.47 steals, and 29 minutes in 34 games (all starts). He also missed one game (Nov. 25) due to a left hamstring strain and another (Dec. 21) because of a right ankle sprain.

Similar to Wagner, Suggs also scored a career-high 32 points at Milwaukee on Dec. 10. He finished 12-of-26 (46.2%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-11 (27.3%) from deep, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line.

Entering Thursday night, the Magic (22-16) were 4-4 without Wagner and 1-1 without Suggs.

All-Star forward Paolo Banchero is also expected to return to action either Thursday against Minnesota or Friday versus Milwaukee. He’s missed 33 games since suffering a torn right oblique on Oct. 30 at the Chicago Bulls.