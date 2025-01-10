Magic’s Paolo Banchero Available Tonight Against Bucks

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero is available for Friday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Banchero has been out since Oct. 30 due to a torn oblique after a promising start to the season. The 22-year-old participated fully in Wednesday’s practice.

Banchero has missed 34 games after he suffered a torn right oblique Oct. 30 at the Chicago Bulls. He said Thursday that he hopes to not be on a minutes restriction for too long.

“I’m not going to push it or force it. Whatever they have in store for me as far as playing, I’m going to follow it,” Banchero commented.”

In five games (all starts) this season, he’s averaged career highs of 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 36.4 minutes per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field, 34.4% from beyond the arc, and 64.4% at the free throw line.

Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 50 points in an Oct. 28 win over the Indiana Pacers, when he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game. The former No. 1 overall pick joined LeBron James, who accomplished the feat in 2005 against the Toronto Raptors.

Orlando has gone 19-15 without Banchero and were 3-2 with him to begin the season.

Orlando is a 6.5-point underdog at home vs. Milwaukee

Entering Friday’s game, NBA betting sites show the Magic as 6.5-point underdogs at home against Milwaukee. The Bucks are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings with Orlando and 5-2 in their past seven road games.

More importantly, the Magic are 2-11 in their last 13 home games versus the Bucks. Not only has Orlando failed to cover the spread in its past six contests played at home, but it is also just 3-5 in its previous eight games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI), Orlando has a 97.1% chance to make the playoffs and an 88.8% probability of securing a top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic (22-17) are in fourth place in the East despite losing both Banchero and Franz Wagner to torn oblique injuries. Wagner has been sidelined since Dec. 6.