Magic’s Paolo Banchero To Return This Week From Torn Oblique

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero is expected to return to action in one of Orlando’s back-to-back home games Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Friday versus the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports.

Banchero has been out since Oct. 30 due to a torn oblique after a dominant start to the season. The Magic are expected to upgrade him to questionable on the injury report. Banchero participated fully in Wednesday’s practice.

“That’s part of the steps of him possibly, at some point, when he returns just being able to see how he responds from today’s practice, just being a little bit more ‘go’ to see how he feels afterwards,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said about Banchero going through practice. “We’ll see more how he feels after this practice as well as tomorrow.”

In five games (all starts) this season, Banchero has averaged career highs of 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 36.4 minutes per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field, 34.4% from deep, and 64.4% at the free throw line.

Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 50 points in an Oct. 28 win over the Indiana Pacers, when he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game. The former No. 1 overall pick joined LeBron James, who accomplished the feat in 2005 against the Toronto Raptors.

Orlando has gone 19-14 without Banchero and were 3-2 with him to begin the season.

“The confidence he gives this group in so many ways as well. Just him just being on the floor, the spacing changes in so many ways,” Mosley added when asked what the team has missed the most about Banchero.

“His basketball feel and his read for situations. It’s just good to have him on the floor. The more we can start piecing guys back together with this group is what we’re looking forward to.”

The Magic (22-16) are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings despite losing both Banchero and Franz Wagner to torn oblique injuries. Wagner has been sidelined since Dec. 6.