Mark Cuban Claims He Helped Fund RFK Jr.’s Legal Fight to Run for President

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban said he helped independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. get on a ballot in North Carolina by donating to the Center for Competitive Democracy, an organization that works to strengthen American democracy by increasing electoral competition.

“You know who helped pay for the lawsuit that got RFK Jr. and Cornel West on the NC Ballot? Me. I help fund Voter Choice,” Cuban wrote on X this past Monday.

“I’m not a fan of the two-party system and Voter Choice helps get candidates on ballots. And we are good at it. His NC org came to us for help. We helped. No cost to them. So I don’t feel bad that he can’t get off the ballot.”

Furthermore, the Center for Competitive Democracy confirmed in a statement that Cuban is in fact a donor. The nonpartisan organization represented Kennedy Jr.’s We The People Party in court proceedings that concluded in their favor.

It was determined that they should be placed on the ballot in North Carolina. Cuban’s latest comments are confusing quite a few X users.

Additionally, Republicans are still asking why Kennedy Jr. lacked support from the Democratic Party and was forced to run as a third-party candidate.

Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race on Aug. 23 and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump. A week later, he filed a suit after the North Carolina State Board of Elections refused to remove him from the ballots.

Cuban was responding to a post regarding Kennedy Jr.’s latest lawsuit.

Moreover, he commented on other posts, saying that Kennedy Jr. should have “dropped out sooner” if he wanted to stay off the ballots. It should be noted that Kennedy Jr. stepped down a week after winning the lawsuit in North Carolina to get his name on the ballots.

No one spent millions to take him off or keep him off. Lol. Or to put him on the ballot. He should have dropped out sooner — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 2, 2024

The Center for Competitive Democracy helps support political candidates outside of the two-party system.

In another response, Mark Cuban wrote, “I don’t give money to PACs or Candidates or the parties. I give money to an orgs that helps candidates get on the ballot to compete with the two big parties. I’ve been doing it for YEARS.”

According to The Associated Press, Trump said he’d be open to giving Kennedy Jr. a role in his administration if he were to win the election in November against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.