We’ve all witnessed the ongoing transformations that sports leagues around the world have been enduring with modern technologies and the way new generations of fans are consuming content. In a recent interview with Mark Cuban, we are shown another perspective on how the NBA has changed over time.

The former owner of the Mavericks, who sold his majority stake to a group at the end of last year, has been discussing the evolution he’s noticed in the basketball league ever since he decided to step back from his previous role. However, it seems as fans and other experts have also noticed the many adjustments taking place.

During an interview on Marc Stein’s The Stein Line, the billionaire revealed a curious limitation that was recently imposed on him by the organization. “The NBA got really, really, really petty and said that I can’t sit behind the bench anymore,” Mark shared, despite the fact the he maintains connections with the Dallas franchise.

Mark Cuban calls out the NBA for ‘petty’ decision regarding his seating at Mavs games: https://t.co/AMuNqB5wSw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 26, 2024

The NBA’s policy now forbids individuals without specific roles inside the teams to sit behind the bench, which now means that Cuban will have to watch the matches from a different part of the arena, despite the fact that he greets players on the court before tipoff.

Even though he initially did not take this well, the former Mavs executive is embracing his new role with a wiser attitude. “I’m not there making day-to-day decisions. That’s all Nico Harrison [Mavericks’ GM]. That’s just the way it’s evolved,” he told the NBA insider on his show.

According to Cuban, the transition from owner to his newer role hasn’t been entirely seamless. “Honestly … is it exactly the way I expected it to be? No,” he confessed, as he first stepped in as operations manager but then stepped aside. “But we’re winning, and things are going well. I’m fine with it.”

The thing is, the billionaire was involved as head of the Dallas organization for over two decades, and it surely isn’t easy to just let go. When thinking about the moments he wishes he wasn’t involved in this business, he called out the league. “The only time I feel any regret is when the NBA *** me off,” he admitted.

The former owner admitted to consider a potential NBA ownership alongside Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James as business partners

During a recent episode of the The Big Podcast with Shaq, the basketball Hall of Famer hinted that he’s now considering to join billionaire Mark Cuban and even LeBron James as business partners, as all three individuals have shown interest in NBA ownership.

Even the ex-Mavericks executive admitted last month that he’d value having a partner like Shaquille O’Neal. “I’d have to make it okay with my current partners, but, yeah, if my kids were like, ‘All right, we’re set. We don’t… want whatever.’ And it was Shaq. F**k Yeah. I would look at making a comeback. … So, you know, we get me, you, LeBron, we might have something there,” Cuban shared.

When the billionaire said he wasn’t too fond of the NBA, he made sure he cleared the air by saying that he has no problem with his former team. “It’s nothing specific to the Mavs. I can’t go into NBA meetings anymore and give them *** for being petty,” Mark insisted.

As for now, Cuban remains a strong supporter of the Dallas club, as they navigate a difficult season ahead, hoping to reach the same heights as they did last year when they played the NBA Finals. His commitment remains to help relationships between the players and staff.