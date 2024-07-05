Market Slowly Materializing for DeMar DeRozan

It is official that DeMar DeRozan will not return to the Chicago Bulls next season. As a result, he is now one most coveted free agents on the open market. The Los Angeles Lakers have been consistently linked to the star forward, but their chances of signing him are nearly impossible now that LeBron James has signed a new max contract. However, a new team has emerged as interested suitors for DeRozan’s services. The Sacramento Kings are now interested in potentially facilitating a sign-and-trade for the six-time All-Star.

“Certainly, DeMar DeRozan has played his last game for the Chicago Bulls,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on Sports Center on Friday. “The one team that has been dug in with him and trying to find a sign-and-trade scenario are the Sacramento Kings. They’ve been talking this week. They’re going to need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade. Chicago, while they certainly are willing to facilitate to help DeMar DeRozan get more than the midlevel exception on a team that doesn’t have space, they don’t want to take back contracts, certainly significant contracts. They’ll need a third team to route a bigger salary to. Those conversations continue. I think there are some other scenarios for DeMar DeRozan, but I think Sacramento right now is the team to watch between now and when the moratorium ends over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

There are a few other teams in the mix for DeMar DeRozan.

Kings the Newest Team Interested in DeMar DeRozan

The Market for DeMar DeRozan

The market has taken some time to materialize for DeMar DeRozan. His skillset as a mid-range player would fit a select few teams. The Kings have been in the market for a third scorer all offseason. They have shown interest in Brandon Ingram and Lauri Markkanen. Their sights are now set on DeRozan who would fill an immediate need at the wing position. Another team who has been linked to DeRozan is the Miami Heat. The Heat are always looking for star talent. They have been in the market for a tertiary star for awhile now to assist Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Speaking of big markets, the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for ways to land the mid-range assassin.

Where He Would Fit the Best

Out of the teams listed, the Sacramento Kings would compliment DeRozan’s skillset the best. His offensive production would be welcomed in an-already potent offense. It should be noted that DeRozan would not solve any of the defensive issues. However, he would take some scoring pressure off of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Not to mention, DeRozan would fill the void at the small forward position for the Kings. While the touches for Fox and Sabonis may decrease, the Kings would still be a dark-horse team in the Western Conference with DeMar DeRozan. The team is looking for extra firepower after a disastrous end to last year.