Two months have passed since the Mavericks announced that Cynt Marshall was retiring after seven years as CEO of the franchise, and this week they finally announced his replacement. The club has named long-time NBA executive Rick Welts as the new chief executive of the team that reached the NBA Finals last season.

According to the Dallas’ statement, it all started for Welts back when he was a 16-year-old as a ballboy for the SuperSonic in 1969. Just ten years later, he was part of the franchise’s lone NBA title as their public relations director. From that point on, Rick never looked back.

“Inspiring leadership has been a staple of the Dallas Mavericks since Cynt Marshall started leading the organization in 2018 as CEO,” Mavs Governor Patrick Dumont shared in a statement. “I’m extremely proud that her legacy of success and our family’s vision for the future of this franchise will soon be in the hands of another great leader.”

We are excited to welcome our new Mavericks Chief Executive Officer, Rick Welts!

He then added that Welts is, “among the most successful executives in the history of the NBA and a member of the Hall of Fame. To have him join us as we continue to build on the successful history of the Mavericks is a clear signal that this organization is serious about both growing its position as an elite NBA team and further positioning the franchise among the most popular sports teams in the world.”

After a 46-year career in both sports and entertainment, Rick has been appointed to executive roles in both Golden State and Phoenix. Back in the day, he served as president as COO of the Warriors and Suns, as well as the NBA’s senior vice president, chief marketing officer, and in charge of NBA properties.

Welts can’t wait to begin this new challenge on January 1st. “The chance to lead this organization in this city at this time is both incredibly exciting and unexpected,” Welts expressed this week. “I appreciate Patrick’s confidence in selecting me to build upon the culture and success.”

As for the retired Marshall, he assured that Rick has already been helping the Mavericks for quite some time now. “It gives me great pleasure to pass the baton to my friend, Rick Welts. From the day I joined the Mavs, I’ve benefited from his knowledge and vast experience in the sports and entertainment industry,” he said.