Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum is expected to miss three months after undergoing right wrist surgery on Tuesday, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania. That timeline would have Exum out nearly half the season, until early January.

Exum, 29, suffered the right wrist injury during a training camp workout and sought multiple opinions before opting for surgery this week. His absence means Dallas will have to rely on Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes, and Jaden Hardy.

The 6-foot-5 Exum has dealt with several injuries throughout his career since the Utah Jazz selected him fifth overall in the 2014 draft. He played overseas in Europe for two seasons before the Mavs signed him during the 2023 offseason.

Although Exum emerged as a key role player for Dallas, he missed most of January and February due to foot and knee ailments. Last season, Exum averaged 7.8 points and 2.9 assists in 55 games (17 starts) and was one of the Mavs’ best perimeter defenders.

Exum, a native of Melbourne, Australia, also shot career bests of 53.3% from the field and 49.1% from 3-point range last season. His true shooting percentage (64.5%) was a career high as well.

In Dallas’ 127-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12, 2023, he recorded a season-high 26 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the floor, 7-of-9 (77.8%) from deep, and three made free throws. His seven 3-pointers were a career best for a single game.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd commented on Exum’s impact in December.

“He’s a basketball player. We’re trying to keep this simple,” Kidd said. “I know we’re looking for a buzzword or something different in the world, but he’s a basketball player — playing his role and being a star in his role, it’s a pretty cool thing because he’s not a max player. But he’s playing like a max player.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch. He deserves everything he’s getting right now. The expectations were off the charts for him when he was drafted at 18, but sometimes it just takes people a little bit longer.”

The Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Oct. 24 to open the 2024-25 NBA season.