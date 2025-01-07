Mavericks Injury Report: Kyrie Irving (back) will miss roughly 1-2 weeks

On Monday night, the Mavericks were on the road to face the Grizzlies. Dallas lost 119-104 and the team is 3-7 in their last 10. That includes five straight losses. At 20-16, the Mavericks are sixth in the Western Conference. Against the Timberwolves on Christmas Day, All-NBA PG Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain.

Doncic has been out for Dallas since then and will be re-evaluated at the end of January. On top of this, the Mavericks are losing another key player to injury. On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Kyrie Irving has a bulging disc in his back and will miss roughly one-to-two weeks. Not ideal for Dallas who is on a five-game losing streak and are without their top offensive players.

Kyrie Irving will miss one-to-two weeks with a bulging disc in his back

ESPN story with @espn_macmahon on Mavericks star Kyrie Irving expected to miss a period of time with a bulging disc in his back: https://t.co/IbeEHY8K0L — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Kyrie Irving’s second full season with the Mavericks. He requested a trade from Brooklyn in 2022-23 and they traded him to Dallas. In 2023-24, the Mavericks made some changes and the deadline, and that led to a strong second half of the season. To the surprise of many, the Mavs made a run to the NBA Finals but lost 4-1 to the Celtics. Dallas wanted to carry that momentum into 2024-25 but injuries have derailed the teams’ momentum.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are dealing with injuries and that severely affects the Mavericks’ offensive success. Irving is averaging (24.3) points per game this season. Doncic and himself are the only players who average 20+ points. The next closest is Klay Thompson’s (14.2). Dallas has lost five games in a row and has a tough stretch of games to end the month. They’ll face the Nuggets and Thunder twice before January ends. The Mavericks also have a matchup vs. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in the span as well. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic need to make a return for the team to have a chance of getting back on track.