Mavericks, Markieff Morris Agree to One-Year Contract

The Dallas Mavericks and free agent veteran forward Markieff Morris have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Morris, 35, will be entering his 14th NBA season.

This is likely a veteran minimum considering that’s all the Mavericks could offer. Dallas has 14 guaranteed contracts and a partially guaranteed deal with A.J. Lawson at $2.1 million.

If Morris’ contract is guaranteed, the Mavericks have filled out their roster. This means either Lawson or one of the guaranteed contracts would have to be waived.

On Thursday, Morris responded to a fan’s post on X. The post read, “Good morning…Today would be a great day for the Dallas Mavericks to re-sign Markieff Morris.” The veteran forward quoted the post and replied, “One of these days!”

Morris was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2011 NBA draft out of the University of Kansas. The Philadelphia native has played for eight NBA teams across his professional career.

Dallas Mavericks re-signed Markieff Morris after adding Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall this offseason

Through 776 career NBA regular-season games (379 starts), Morris has averaged 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 23.6 minutes per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field, 34.3% from 3-point range, and 77.8% at the free throw line.

Since arriving to Dallas in the Kyrie Irving trade with the Brooklyn Nets in February 2023, he has averaged 3.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and just 8.4 minutes per contest in 34 appearances (two starts).

Furthermore, the Kansas product has shot 36.6% from the floor, 35.9% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% at the foul line. His player efficiency rating (6.6) was a career low in the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-9 Morris spent last season with the Mavericks as a deep-bench wing, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds a game in 26 contests played. However, he essentially served as a locker-room leader.

In Dallas’ 131-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 16, 2023, he recorded a season-high 10 points, five boards, four assists, and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Mavs also added players like Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall to their roster this offseason. Dallas is projected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference in the 2024-25 season.