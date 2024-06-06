After this current season’s success, the Dallas organization had no doubt that they should keep investing in Nico Harrison as the team’s general manager. The former player, who made very impactful roster moves before February’s trade deadline, has signed a multi-year contract extension at the start of the week.

Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont is convinced that he’s the man for the job. “Nico Harrison has demonstrated his leadership and capabilities in the Dallas Mavericks organization,” he stated. “His vision, along with his efforts on behalf of our players and staff have propelled our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons and of course this year’s NBA Finals.”

“We are proud to have him as part of our team for the long term, and we are excited to watch him continue to build on the foundation of success he has helped establish,” the executive added, as the front office decided to secure Nico’s future before the start of the championship series.

The future is bright ✨ We have signed General Manager Nico Harrison to a multi-year contract extension.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/eiWjc3DMJf — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 4, 2024

As for Harrison, he was buzzing when announced that the new owners of the club have deposited their trust in his vision. “I am incredibly grateful to Patrick and the entire Dumont and Adelson family for their continued trust and confidence and to Mark for his willingness to hire an unconventional candidate,” the GM said.

“Patrick and his family have accepted me as their own from day one and I am honored to work alongside them, as well as Jason Kidd, as we continue to build a winning culture in Dallas,” he then added.

Nico was first named the franchise’s general manager on June 28, 2021, almost three years ago. Just a couple of months later, he saw the signing of Luka Doncic to his then record-setting rookie superman extension contract, just as well as 2023 NBA Draft selection Dereck Lively II.

Most recently, he acquired Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington Jr. before the in-season deadline, two players that have been essential to the team’s newfound depth. Now the team is at the door of facing only their third-ever NBA Finals matchups.

Coach Jason Kidd calls this upcoming NBA Finals the biggest honour of his career, as he hopes to conquer the franchise’s second-ever title

Despite Jason Kidd being a Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA champion, 10-time All-Star and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, he just now believes that he’s earned the biggest honour of his career as he prepares to fight for the Mavericks’ second-ever title.

The former player also has had his fair share of failures that have taught him valuable lessons. “Coaching is not easy in this industry,” Kidd said. “There is always movement. There are only certain coaches who are cemented in their place — well-deserved, with Pop [Gregg Popovich], Spo [Erik Spoelstra].”

He added: “After that, there has been a lot of movement. You just hope that you can win and do the right thing for as long as you can … The thing about being let go or fired was I wasn’t up to their standards. So, that’s how I thought about it. Then I thought what is the best way to get better.”

After years of coaching, he ended up leading from the sidelines none other than Kyrie Irving, who shares great admiration for his tactician and even calls him “Big Bro,” our of respect. “I ever got a chance to play for him, that would be kind of the first person I wanted to go all out for,” the guard said.