Mavericks Trade Rumors: Pelicans’ Herb Jones An Option?

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly seeking to add an impact perimeter defender before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, front-office sources on rival teams informed Christian Clark of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Mavericks Trade Rumors: Herb Jones Is A Potential Target

Clark mentioned New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, who last season was the only non-center to make the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team. However, the NBA insider doubts that New Orleans will consider moving him.

The Pelicans would also have to make Jones available for a trade to begin with. New Orleans is more focused on another player. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks, trading Brandon Ingram “is the priority” for the Pels prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Sacramento Kings recently inquired about Ingram, along with Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), and Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards). The San Antonio Spurs are another potential landing spot for Ingram as well, per NBA insider Jake Weinbach.

Although the Pelicans are weighing their options on Ingram’s future, New Orleans could still decide to trade Jones if the price is right. A 5-28 team has little to lose at this point.

Jones Is Averaging Career-High Numbers In His Fourth Season

Through 15 games (all starts) this season, Jones is averaging career highs of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 32.5 minutes per contest while shooting career lows of 43.3% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The Alabama product missed 18 games due to a right shoulder strain and a partial rotator cuff tear.

Per Spotrac, Jones is currently in the second season of his four-year, $53.83 million contract. He’s making $12.97 million this campaign and is slated to earn $13.93 million in 2025-26.

At least Jones is a more affordable option from the Pelicans than Brandon Ingram, who’s earning $36 million this season and is reportedly seeking a four-year, $200 million extension.

The Mavericks were on fire entering their Christmas Day matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, having won 14 of 17 games. Then, in the second quarter of that game, Luka Doncic came up limping.

Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Is Trying To Utilize PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, And Quentin Grimes

Doncic’s medical imaging revealed a left calf strain, which is expected to sideline him for a month. Dallas has gone 7-4 in games without Doncic this season. The Mavericks are 1-3 since Christmas. They play 16 games in January.

NBA playoff contenders like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder are part of that schedule. Dallas will also play the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, two teams that are currently ranked ahead of the Mavs in the Western Conference standings.

If the Mavericks cannot make that trade for Jones, the Mavericks will have to rely on PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes in efforts to slow down offensive juggernauts.

“I feel like I can guard anybody,” said Washington, who’s averaging 12.8 points, a career-high 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. “I feel like I’m comfortable guarding smalls, bigs. It doesn’t really matter.”

The Mavericks are 19-7 when Washington plays this season and 1-6 when he sits.