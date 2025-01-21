Mavs’ Daniel Gafford joins Shaq, Hakeem With Historic Game

Daniel Gafford joined elite company on Monday with 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field as well as a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, to go along with 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and seven blocks.

What was historic about that performance?

The Dallas Mavericks center joined Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Alonzo Mourning as the only players to record at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks on 85 percent true shooting.

Unsurprisingly, he also became the first player in Mavs franchise history to hit those marks. The 31 points also marked a career-high for the 26-year-old.

Despite the incredible performance, Dallas lost 110-105 to the Charlotte Hornets.

DANIEL GAFFORD POSTER. 😲 He’s going off today… 27 points (tying a career high), 8 rebounds and 4 blocks! 📺 Mavs/Hornets on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/XHYQ0SBDLt — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2025

Stepping Up Without Lively

Dereck Lively has started the majority of games at center for Dallas this season but has been out with a right ankle sprain since Jan. 14.

As a result of the absence, Gafford has stepped into the starting lineup and averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks over the last three games. He has also shot 26-for-31 (83.9 percent) from the field in that span.

In 17 games as a starter this season, Gafford has averaged 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 73.3 percent from the field.

DANIEL GAFFORD MET HIM AT THE RIM ❌pic.twitter.com/jZXEhosUVQ — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) January 20, 2025

Motivated By Trade Rumors?

There was a report by Christian Clark of The Athletic just a few days ago that Gafford has been offered in trade conversations in exchange for perimeter defense.

Gafford was himself acquired from the Washington Wizards by the Mavericks before last year’s trade deadline in exchange for Richaun Holmes and draft compensation.

He became a key piece in the Mavs’ defensive emergence and NBA Finals run that followed.

Whatever the case may be, Gafford’s performances are providing a reminder to the Dallas front office of the impact he can have and it might just be enough to think twice about actually moving him.