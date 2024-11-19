Memphis coach insinuates Warriors receive special treatment after Draymond’s controversial play

Very early in the 2024-25 season, Draymond Green has already suffered his first ejection. This was during the NBA’s Emirates Cup matchup between the Warriors and the Grizzlies over the weekend, when the veteran forward fouled rookie Zach Edey and prevented his rivals from breaking out into a potential counter attack.

At first, it was considered a “take” foul, but eventually the league reviewed it and upgraded the play to a flagrant foul. Even though Golden State ended up winning the match 128-123, the controversial play somehow stained their efforts as their rivals expressed frustration after the match.

This is why Steve Kerr decided to weigh into this sensitive, yet repetitive subject involving his player. “I agree with it; he grabbed him,” he said about Green’s foul. “Definitely a take foul like they called. But I had no problem with it being upgraded to a flagrant 1. It’s not a basketball play. It was more than a ‘take’ foul.”

“A ‘take’ foul is when you reach, a guy is dribbling by you, and you reach and grab him. This was (Green) holding a guy and tripping him in transition. I agree with the flagrant 1,” the Warriors coach explained after Sunday’s practice.

Rival coach Taylor Jenkins couldn’t help but feel that the Warriors receive some kind of special treatment by the officials, as these kinds of plays are supposed to be reviewed during the contest. The tactician didn’t mince his words when criticizing the play after suffering defeat.

“Very disappointing there was that one play,” Jenkins said. “We were about to start the break, and he’s been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down, and it doesn’t get reviewed. So I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing.”

Both teammates Marcus Smart and Zach Edey talked further about the play postgame, and all they ask for is more consistency from the NBA officials. “It definitely wasn’t a basketball play,” the Memphis rookie said about Draymond’s actions.

Despite controversy, Draymond was habilitated to play this Monday evening against the Clippers but blamed himself for his team’s loss

Even though Green should’ve earned a suspension after the weekend’s play against Memphis, he participated in Golden State’s game against the Clippers last night. Unfortunately for him, the Warriors committed 19 turnovers, which equated to 31 points for the opposition.

“I sucked tonight,” Draymond said after suffering six turnovers during their 102-99 defeat against their California rivals. When asked to be more clear about what he meant by his words, he decided to take the blame for his squad’s loss. “I sucked tonight,” he repeated. “Way too many turnovers. Too many missed bodies. Yeah, I just sucked tonight.”

Despite pointing the blame solely on himself, his teammates revealed postgame that they respect him even more for being able to take accountability for his poor display. Draymond taking responsibility for his action, huh? Sounds new to me.

“He’s a winner, man,” Buddy Hield said after Golden State’s defeat. “That’s why we respect what he says and what he does. Even though we don’t think it’s on him, he put it on himself because I know he feels like he can do better.”