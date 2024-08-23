Memphis Police Arrest Man For Stealing Shoes From Penny Hardaway’s Home

Police arrested a suspect Thursday in the theft of exclusive shoes from the home of University of Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway. Ronald James, 42, was charged with theft of property, Memphis police spokesman Officer Joseph Hibler told ESPN.

Per a Memphis police report obtained by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, a man was captured on camera swiping the shoes and pushing boxes on a shopping cart near Hardaway’s $4.25 million home on Aug. 8. The shopping cart was filled with multiple packages.

According to Megan Fayard of Memphis TV station WREG, James allegedly stole 26 pairs of shoes. Hardaway previously told WREG that they were “one-of-a-kind” Foamposites plus a “family and friend exclusive.”

Earlier this week, police released photos of the suspect online and asked anyone who recognized him to contact the department. Hibler did not say whether a tip had led to James’s arrest, per Medcalf.

Nike’s Foamposite line was made famous by Hardaway when he played for the Orlando Magic in the 1990s. Hardaway and Nike still have a ridiculous partnership years after the former NBA All-Star last played in the league.

Ronald James’ first court appearance is Friday; it’s unknown whether shoes were recovered for Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway

Per the Memphis police arrest database, James will have his first court appearance related to the theft on Friday at 9 a.m. His bond has not been set, according to Medcalf and the police database. Police did not say whether they had recovered the merchandise.

In the mid to late 1990s, Penny Hardaway starred in the Nike advertising campaign “Lil Penny,” featuring an alter ego puppet version of the then-NBA player, who was also voiced by comedian Chris Rock.

On Aug. 8, 2023, Nike released the Nike Air Max Penny 1 Lester Middle School editions to honor Hardaway’s Memphis middle school. The sneakers feature black nubuck, and they rest on a Phylon midsole with visible Max Air cushioning for impact protection while playing basketball.

Furthermore, Hardaway played 14 NBA seasons for the Magic (1993-99), Phoenix Suns (1999-04), New York Knicks (2004-06), and Miami Heat (2007-08 season), averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists and per game.

Hardaway now coaches Memphis, where he was a consensus first-team All-American before leaving for the NBA in 1993. Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) retired his No. 25 jersey in 1994. He has coached the Tigers since 2018.