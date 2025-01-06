Miami focused on ‘who’s with us’ after Jimmy Butler’s suspension

This past Saturday’s match against the Utah Jazz served as Jimmy Butler’s first game of his team-issued suspension, while the Heat are hoping to move forward from this situation and concentrate on who they have available to survive, as they endure without their All-Star guard for at least six more contests.

This is the sentiment issued by team captain Bam Adebayo, who expressed this weekend that the locker room is “focused on who’s with us now.” His co-star was suspended for seven matches over what the Miami club called “onduct detrimental to the team,” and then admitted they were open to trade offers.

After Saturday’s team practice, Bam confessed he felt frustrated over the entire ordeal. “It’s disappointing when you see the organization and a player going head-to-head like that,” he said after training. “But the rest of us got to figure out how to win games.”

Even though Jimmy is yet to comment publicly about his situation, the National Basketball Players Association spoke out on his behalf just hours after the South Beach club announced the decision on Friday. They said they believe the actions are “excessive and inappropriate,” especially as the suspension could cost the player around $2.4 million of his season’s $48.8 million salary.

Nevertheless, Adebayo preferred to stay out of it. “It’s none of our business,” he told the press, as they insisted on the subject this weekend. “It’s for Jimmy and for the management to handle.”

His coach Erik Spoelstra followed a similar narrative when consulted by the media. “We’re just going to focus on tonight,” he said before Saturday’s 136-100 loss to the Jazz. “I want to quiet all the distractions. Enough has been said. We have clarity. We’re just going to focus on this group in the locker room.”

He then added: “That’s what I want them to focus on and quiet the noise as much as possible. I’m not a clickbait type of coach, so you’re not going to get anything else really from me. We have a task to do.”

Butler’s teammates showed their disappointment over his absence this weekend, hoping that the player and management can reach a solution

With the new rules of collective bargaining agreement limiting the ways the clubs can acquire players, trading Jimmy it will definitely be challenge. As the Miami organization will work hard to find a quick solution to this situation, the locker room laments the fact that their All-Star teammate won’t be around.

“It sucks to see that he won’t be around,” Heat guard Terry Rozier told the press the weekend. However, this has been an ongoing conflict for the past weeks, with Butler not playing in the fourth quarters of Heat games on Wednesday and Thursday, and the player opting to spend some offensive possessions by simply standing in the corner.

Bam Adebayo believes that his co-star was trying his best, but the entire team hadn’t found the best way to include him in the team’s strategy. “I feel like he came to work, he tried to perform, and it just didn’t go his way,” he said this Saturday.

“I feel like he didn’t want to be in the corner,” Bam then added. “But like I said, we develop a system where we play around everybody, and we just had to figure out how to incorporate him. But after what happened yesterday, we’re focused on who’s with us now.”