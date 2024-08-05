Michael Jordan admitted he wanted to sign Marvin Harrison Jr. to his brand

Finding Michael Jordan at sporting events has become a rare sight in the past decade, as the Hall of Famer has preferred to live his life out of the limelight. However, occasionally he’s been spotted, but rarely around the basketball world. The Bulls icon attended Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Reporters noticed how Jordan approached former Colts great Marvin Harrison for a quick chat, in which he was seen telling the wide receiver that he wanted to sign his son to his brand. “Good luck on your son, man!” he told the father. “I’ve been trying to sign him with the Jordan Brand, but Nike took him! Man, I loved him!”

The ex-NBA superstar probably isn’t used to getting rejected, but it seems even one of the greatest basketball players of all time can find himself humbled. And he wasn’t wrong, the new NFL rookie seems to have the potential to even surpass his own father’s career in professional football.

Julius Peppers and Michael Jordan, two North Carolina 🐐🐐's. pic.twitter.com/1u66oIic8T — CLTure® ( culture ) (@CLTure) August 3, 2024

“You look at his height and then you look at his movement ability. Those two things usually don’t match up like that,” said Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams during the summer. “So, for him to do it and make everything look so easily, the ball-tracking ability, he’s everything people said he is.”

This wasn’t the only occurrence that involved MJ during his appearance in Canton, Ohio. The former athlete was also in attendance at the Pro football Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction ceremony in support of his friend and inductee Dwight Freeney.

However, it was during the induction of Julius Peppers, who just like Jordan attended North Carolina and played basketball for the Tar Heels before deciding on becoming a football player, when they called him out of the crowd.

Peppers decided to give the Chicago icon a shoutout during his speech, mostly thanking him for inspiring him through his career. “I’m not going to sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building. … “MJ, I love you big bro,” he said.

Actor Kevin Hart recently addressed how MJ never talked to him again after some jokes he made almost a decade ago

So, here’s the reason why Michael Jordan doesn’t like to be seen: everything he does somehow ends up in the news and finds itself twisted or even exaggerated. However, actor Kevin Hart is convinced that the reason the NBA icon doesn’t talk to him is because he once made some comments about him and even joked about his kids.

“It was quick. It was all in fun. I don’t know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one. Michael had an attitude, he hasn’t talked to me since,” the comedian said recently, although it wasn’t the first time he had addressed this situation.

Eight years ago, he attended Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show and was asked to explain what had happened between him and one of the best, if not the greatest, basketball player of all time.

“His response? I don’t give a s**t. I could care less. I can f**king care less. I’m at a point in my life where it’s very hard to bother me. I’m 45 years old and it’s not about the progression of life. You get to the point where little things don’t matter. I’m not the same person I once was,” Hart said at the time, and it seems like not much has changed.