Michael Jordan refused to place himself above two NBA legends in GOAT debate

Michael Jordan conquered six NBA championships, was selected 14 times as an All-Star, became the league-scoring leader in 10 occasions, was a six-time Finals MVP, five-time league MVP, once a Defensive Player of the Year and ended his career with 32,292 points. These are just some of the reasons why he’s widely considered the all-time GOAT.

However, Michael hasn’t always felt comfortable with this statement, and has rejected the notion that he was the best among his peers. According to the Bulls icon, there are two other players that are on the same level as him, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

In the Boston legend’s case, he earned three titles, while the purple and gold star conquered five. MJ believes that love these players created enough of an impact to be his equals. “I don’t put myself above them. I think that we’re all on parallel ground here,” Michael told SLAM.

"Michael was a killer from day 1.. he was an assassin from day 1" One of my favorite players ever, Big Pat Ewing, talks about why Jordan is The Goat. He gives Bron his flowers as many do in this forced argument, but compares Bron to Magic, not Mike It's not even close pic.twitter.com/1bEdP5QszG — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) May 11, 2024

“You know, they educated me about a lot of things about the game, from a team standpoint,” he continued to explain. “So I can’t put myself above…I mean, people try to, but we played in different eras. I had an opportunity to go against them, in the peak of their careers, while I was still young.”

Jordan recalled playing against them early on. “And I went against them, when I was at the peak of mine, when they was on the other end,” he recalled. “So it was a passing of trends there, and we never had the opportunity to play against each other in peak years. You know, so it’s hard to say that I’m above them, by no means. I like to consider myself parallel to them.”

Even though the Chicago star decided to play it safe with his two former teammates with the U.S. men’s national squad, they both have delivered the ultimate praise for him. “Michael is the greatest that’s ever played,” Magic said some time ago on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I think he’s God disguised as Michael Jordan. He is the most awesome player in the NBA,” Bird said on one point. “Today in Boston Garden, on national TV, in the playoffs, he put on one of the greatest shows of all time. I couldn’t believe anybody could do that against the Boston Celtics.”

Jordan has had no problem is naming one of his former Chicago teammates as the best NBA rebounder of all time

Even though he struggled to admit that he’s the best basketball player of all time, despite so many insisting that he is, MJ had no problem in calling Dennis Rodman the best rebounder that ever lived. Back in 2013, the Bulls icon was asked about this and many were surprised he didn’t mention Scottie Pippen.

“Dennis [Rodman],” he answered with little hesitation. “Come on, now. The best rebounder—one of the best rebounders in the game. I don’t try to evaluate what Dennis Rodman is all about. Why does he change his hair color or paint his nails? As players, that shouldn’t be important to us.”

According to the Chicago legend, Rodman has this secret ingredient that not many players have. “Dennis understands winning. He has been with championship teams,” he assured. “With him coming to Chicago, knowing what we are, and our commitment to success, I don’t think he’s here to break that down and be a negative factor.”

Michael even went to the extent to acknowledge that the Illinois franchise would’ve not won all they did without him. “You can’t find another player on the basketball court that works just as hard as Dennis Rodman,” he explained. “He gives 110 percent, dives for loose balls even if he can’t get them—that’s Dennis Rodman.”