Mikal Bridges returns to Brooklyn on Tuesday for the first time since being traded

Before the 2024-25 season started, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks made a trade. It was the first time the cross-town rivals did so since 1983. New York sent Bojan Bogdanovic, five first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and a second-rounder to the Nets.

All of that was to acquire Mikal Bridges. That was more than the Nets received when they traded former league MVP Kevin Durant. Bridges is enjoying success in his first season with the Knicks. Earlier this season, New York played Brooklyn twice and both games were at Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday, Mikal Bridges will be back in Brooklyn for the first time since being traded.

Will Nets fans boo Mikal Bridges in his return to Brooklyn?

On how Mikal Bridges will be embraced in Brooklyn tomorrow, Josh Hart tells The Post: “Obviously last year I harassed him on social media. He caught some flak for that. But he was always committed to that franchise and that fanbase. Now he’s here and they got a helluva haul for… — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) January 21, 2025



During the 2022-23 season, Mikal Bridges was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Nets. He was one of the trade pieces that the Suns sent to Brooklyn to acquire Kevin Durant. Over two seasons, Bridges started 109 games for the Nets and averaged (21.2) points per game. Mikal Bridges was the focal piece offensively for the Nets and took his game to another level. The 28-year-old has always been known for his defensive prowess. Being a legitimate two-way threat for the Knicks is vital to their success.

In 44 starts this season, Bridges is averaging (18.1) points, (3.1) rebounds, (3.2) assists, and (1.0) steals. He leads the NBA with (38.7) minutes played per game. The Knicks are 4-6 in their last 10 but are coming off a win on Monday vs. the Hawks. Mikal Bridges had 26 points in a 119-110 victory. When Bridges scores 25+ points this season, the Knicks are 5-1. In three of his last four games, Bridges has scored at least 23 points, He’ll look to carry that momentum into his first game back at the Barclay’s Center. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.