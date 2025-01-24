The Milwaukee Bucks found a way to beat the Miami Heat despite some of the worst travel issues of the season.

Stranded in New Orleans since Monday because of a severe winter storm that prompted a postponement of their game against the Pelicans, the Bucks were forced to play a waiting game, which included not being able to practice.

The Bucks eventually arrived in Milwaukee just over two hours prior to the start of their game against the Miami Heat Thursday night and the game was even delayed by an hour to help accommodate the late arrival.

Milwaukee went on to win easily, 125-96.

Understandable Slow Start

With hardly any time to get ready for the game, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Heat jump out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were adamant about not turning the travel saga into an excuse, though, and led a stunning comeback that saw the early 15-point deficit converted to a 16-point lead by halftime.

“The only difference is that we had to take a flight,” Antetokounmpo said. “At the end of the day, if you could call this adversity, I think the team responded very well facing this adversity that we had to take a flight for two hours before the game.”

The most incredible part of the turnaround came just before the halftime buzzer, as Lillard scored six points in the final 1.1 seconds.

First, Lillard was fouled by Duncan Robinson on a 3-point attempt with 1.1 seconds and made all three free throws. That was followed by Kel’el Ware turning the ball over on an inbounds pass to teammate Terry Rozier.

Milwaukee then ran a fantastic baseline out of bounds play to create a look for Lillard. It still was an incredibly tough shot, with the eight-time All-Star fading to his left in the corner and nailing the triple at the buzzer for some vintage Dame Time.

Lillard finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. Antetokounmpo, named an All-Star starter for the East earlier that evening, also helped lead the charge with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr. was red hot from the outside, finishing with 21 points on seven triples.

Why Did It Feel Like COVID?

Trapped indoors for virtually the entirety of their stay in New Orleans, the Bucks were strictly limited to their hotel.

Bobby Portis organized a card game at his room; Lillard rotated between workouts and watching Netflix; Antetokounmpo found a ballroom where he worked on his dribbling skills.

“It felt like it was COVID all over again,” Portis said. “We were just in the room just chilling.”

Hectic Travel Won’t Let Up

Things don’t get much easier for the Bucks as the travel continues.

Having arrived in Milwaukee Thursday night, Milwaukee now travels to Los Angeles Friday morning to face the Clippers on Saturday night. It’s the first of a four-game West Coast road trip, followed by one game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies and then another three-game road trip.

Oh, by the way, the home game versus the Grizzlies is part of a back-to-back, which includes traveling to take on the West-best Oklahoma City Thunder the night after.

The Bucks play a back-to-back on Jan. 27 and 28 in Utah and Portland as well.