Thursday night saw the most points allowed by the Toronto Raptors in a single NBA game, as they skidded to another devastating loss in Memphis.

Record Broken For Most Points Allowed by the Toronto Raptors in a Single NBA Game

The Memphis Grizzlies inflicted another ruinous defeat on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, stretching their losing streak to nine straight games.

It was certainly a case of ‘when it rains it pours’ for the Raptors, who allowed seven different Grizzlies players to post 15 points or more.

Jaren Jackson Jr and Zach Edey led the hosts with 21 each, while Desmond Bane added 19 points, Jaylen Wells scored 17 and Ja Morant had 15 scores.

This contest was somewhat of a foregone conclusion before a whistle had even been blown, with Memphis heading into Thursday night with a 20-10 record, compared to Toronto’s dismal 7-23.

Although the Raptors have put up a commendable 125 points of their own in each of their last two contests, their defensive frailties have been their downfall.

After conceding 139 at the Knicks on Christmas Eve, their dismal run reached a worrying new crescendo as the record for the most points allowed by the Toronto Raptors in a single NBA game was broken on Thursday.

They allowed 155 points against the Grizzlies – the most conceded by a team in the NBA this season and the most in franchise history.