Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by AT&T.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters, while NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each

According to the league’s official announcement on Thursday, fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters, while NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. The next fan update is Jan. 9.

During the voting period, NBA ID members can submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and the NBA.com voting page (NBA.com/vote). One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both conferences.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/9. pic.twitter.com/OoIIa3S3fn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025



Joining Nikola Jokic (West frontcourt) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (East frontcourt) at the top of the voting list at their respective position groups are the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (West guard) and the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (East guard).

Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James sits third overall in the West frontcourt voting — as a starter with 1.17 million votes, trailing Jokic (1.4 million votes) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (1.27 million).

Luka Doncic, who remains out indefinitely, leads Stephen Curry by about 60,000 votes in the West backcourt

However, James still leads the third and final starting spot over Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who each have over 900,000 votes cast.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry could be coming off the bench for a second straight year, as he sits behind Gilgeous-Alexander (1.05 million votes) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Although Doncic leads Curry by about 60,000 votes, the Mavs star is out for the next several weeks with a calf strain. This means Curry could overtake Doncic in voting to become a starter in his home All-Star Game in San Francisco in February.

Additionally, Dallas’ Kyrie Irving is fourth in the West backcourt with 503,000 votes. Then there’s Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, who is fifth with 411,749 votes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the East frontcourt, followed by Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns

In the East, Antetokounmpo is leading all vote-getters again this season with 1.7 million votes cast. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (1.38 million) is behind the Greek Freak with the second-most votes in the conference.

Tatum is slated to make his sixth consecutive All-Star Game. Plus, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns had the third starting spot with just over 1 million votes.

No other East frontcourt player has received even half a million votes. Barring a major injury, Antetokounmpo, Tatum, and Towns will likely finish in those three spots.

The closest battle of all the East position groups is the backcourt.

While Ball leads the East backcourt with just under a million votes, Donovan Mitchell of the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers is only 13,000 votes ahead of Bucks guard Damian Lillard for the second starting spot in the East.

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is in fourth with just under 500,000 votes, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is fifth with just over 350,000 votes. Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunnigham is sixth with a little over 247,000 votes.

Fan voting updates will be shared on the first three Thursdays in January (Jan. 2, 9, and 16). TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the reserves on Thursday, Jan. 30.