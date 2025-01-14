Even though the Warriors lost 104-101 against the Raptors this Monday night, it wasn’t all bad for the California team. Their idol Stephen Curry made NBA history with his 26 points scored that night, as his final three-pointer broke the tie with Allen Iverson for the 28th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Golden State guard’s milestones didn’t stop there, as his seven assists that night also meant he passed Kobe Bryant for 35th on the league’s all-time assists list. Unfortunately, his efforts weren’t enough against Toronto, who were lead by Chris Boucher scoring 17 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Even though the Dubs had an opportunity to tie the game with a final chance from beyond the arc, they were unable to convert the bucket. However, Steph’s milestones were extra special for him as he’s always been outspoken about his admiration for both legends he just overcame on the lists.

Stephen Curry surpasses Allen Iverson on the NBA all time scoring leaders list. 👏 That’s why he’s my GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LIWZwhqB9f — Golden State Dubnation (@GoldenStat70782) January 14, 2025

Curry once explained that he grew up idolising the 76ers icon due to their similar physical stature, and he once named Kobe on his all-time starting five. “It’s pretty special [to pass Iverson],” he started out his postgame interview, grateful for his individual achievements.

“He changed the game in a lot of ways — on and off the court. He made the game fun to watch…” he recalled. “I remember in the 2001 playoff series when A.I. went crazy against [the Raptors]. Vince [Carter] missed that turnaround in front of their bench when my dad [Dell Curry] was the inbounder. So, I remember watching a lot of his games. It’s cool to be in a situation where you’re among those type of names.”

With this loss, Golden State are now 19-20 and under .500 for the first time this 2024-25 campaign. The team from San Francisco started out this season with a 12-3 mark, but went 3-12 over their following 15 performances and have been close to the .500 ever since.

Toronto had lost 15 of their last 16 games and were previously 8-31 before last night’s clash. The Warriors struggled plenty with their offensive attempts, dropping in just 39.8% for the field.