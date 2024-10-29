The NBA season is in full swing, and teams are entering their first waves of road trips and back-to-back battles of the 2024-2025 NBA Season. Here are our NBA best bets.

It’s been a wild start to the NBA season. In the East, the Celtics and Cavs have risen to the top, remaining unbeaten at 4-0. In the West, the Thunder are the sole unbeaten, with the Suns, Lakers, and Mavs sitting just behind them.

A rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals highlights Tuesday night’s slate. The rosters look a bit different, but the need to defeat the other side remains the same. Let’s jump into our NBA best bets for Tuesday, October 29!

Check out all of our NBA betting updates and previews!

NBA Best Bets for Tuesday, October 29

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Spread

Timberwolves -5

Timberwolves -5 Moneyline

Mavericks+160, Timberwolves -190

Mavericks+160, Timberwolves -190 Over/Under

221.5

221.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Target Center | Minneapolis, MN How To Watch

TNT

The Dallas Mavericks step into Minnesota on Tuesday night, bringing their 2-1 record and high-scoring potential to face a Timberwolves team known for its relentless defense. Live on TNT, this matchup is more than just another early-season game—it’s a test of endurance, grit, and timing in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

Dallas will have traveled on the second leg of a back-to-back, and their legs will likely feel the grind by the game’s end. As fatigue sets in, the sharpness of those high-powered offenses can fade, shots missing just a beat short, and the pace slowing under the weight of travel and wear. The line reflects that reality, with the game projected to be close—a nod to Dallas’ talent and the lingering questions around the Timberwolves’ evolving roster.

As the night unfolds, expect the contest to become a game of resilience. If the Mavericks find themselves stretched thin, tired legs could tilt the scales in Minnesota’s favor. And with the total set near where most games are settling, this one can be a battle of defensive stands and missed chances, especially if the score isn’t tight as the clock winds down.

While I do like Minnesota on the side, I’m still not sold on their new-look offense, as Julius Randle and Dante DiVincenzo are still figuring out how to fit into the rhythm. But their defense has been excellent once again this year. That, coupled with Dallas on the tough, early back-to-back, makes me like this under.

BEST BET: UNDER 221.5

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Pelicans vs. Warriors odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Spread

Pelicans -1.5

Pelicans -1.5 Moneyline

Pelicans-120, Warriors +105

Pelicans-120, Warriors +105 Over/Under

217.5

217.5 Game Time

10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Location

Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

Chase Center | San Francisco, CA How To Watch

TNT

In San Francisco on Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) face the Golden State Warriors (2-1) live on TNT at 10 p.m. ET. After an early 2-0 surge, New Orleans stumbled against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, falling 125-103, a game marked by their struggles on the boards and an offense that leaned heavily on CJ McCollum, who put up 27 points as the sole Pelican to score more than 15.

Golden State is reeling from its own home loss, a 112-104 defeat to the Clippers, in which the Warriors’ interior game faltered, and they were outscored 58-38 in the paint. With Steph Curry sidelined, the Warriors face the daunting task of generating offense without their cornerstone. Curry’s absence means fewer easy looks from deep, leaving Golden State to rely on tough, contested shots to keep pace.

The Pelicans’ defensive strength aligns with Golden State’s preferred attack—last season, opponents struggled from beyond the arc against New Orleans, while the Warriors led the league in 3-point attempts. Curry’s absence, however, leaves the Warriors lacking the playmaking that keeps defenses honest.

History isn’t on Golden State’s side either: as underdogs last season, they won just nine of 28 games. In contrast, New Orleans thrived as the moneyline favorite, going 30-19. The Pelicans have the edge in a matchup where size, defense, and momentum matter most. They have too much firepower on offense tonight, coming off a loss.

BEST BET: Pelicans -1.5

That footwork from Yves Missi pic.twitter.com/Ar6phMHJ1Y — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) October 28, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Nuggets vs. Nets odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Spread

Nuggets -5

Nuggets -5 Moneyline

Nuggets -200, Nets +165

Nuggets -200, Nets +165 Over/Under

218.5

218.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY How To Watch

YES

Brooklyn hosts Denver on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nuggets arrive after a narrow 127-125 overtime win against the Raptors, thanks to Nikola Jokic’s spectacular 40-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist outing. Still, questions swirl around Denver’s current identity, a team grappling with significant departures like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson, and Jeff Green. The addition of Russell Westbrook has not been the spark some hoped for—his 20% shooting and quiet 5.7 points per game have yet to lift the Nuggets.

Denver’s scoring has sputtered without Jamal Murray’s best as he faces early struggles. Monday’s game marked the first time they surpassed 105 points this season, having lost the season’s opening games at home to the Thunder and Clippers. The three-time MVP Jokic, with his 32.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game, remains their centerpiece, but help around him has wavered.

On the other side, the Nets snapped a two-game skid with an impressive 115-102 win over the Bucks, covering the spread as 8.5-point underdogs. Guard Cam Thomas has stepped into a starring role, averaging 30.7 points, backed by Dennis Schroder. With their pace and perimeter shooting, the Nets pose a matchup challenge for a Denver defense that’s found it difficult to settle.

On the second night of a back-to-back, facing a spirited Nets team, Denver’s path to a comfortable win looks narrow. With their offensive rhythm still lacking, ranked 29th in offensive rating, it’s hard to imagine the Nuggets breezing past Brooklyn on the road. The stakes are clear: Denver needs to find its footing fast.

BEST BET: Nets +5