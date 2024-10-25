NBA Best Bets: Pacers vs. Knicks Highlight October 25 Slate

The NBA season is officially in full swing, and here are our NBA best bets for Friday, October 25.

The Celtics are the defending champs as the Eastern Conference rallies to close the gap on the team from Boston that won the East last season by 14 games. Two of those Eastern hopefuls are the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. They highlight a Friday NBA slate featuring the new-look New Orleans Pelicans, who are searching for their second win in as many games.

The Magic are also in action tonight as they play host to the 0-1 Orlando Magic.

Let’s look at our NBA best bets for Friday, October 25.

Check out all of our NBA betting updates and previews!

NBA Best Bets for Friday, October 25

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Pacers vs. Knicks odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Oct. 25.

Spread

Knicks -4.5

Knicks -4.5 Moneyline

Pacers +165, Knicks -200

Pacers +165, Knicks -200 Over/Under

227.5

227.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY How To Watch

ESPN

The Knicks return to Madison Square Garden, carrying the sting of a 20-point road loss to the defending champions on opening night. Teams in their home opener after losing by 15+ points win 68% of the time in their next contest but cover less than half. It’s a mixed trend, and New York faces an Indiana Pacers squad that also struggled in their opener — but, unlike the Knicks, emerged with a win against the improved Detroit Pistons.

Yet, there’s more fueling New York tonight than just a bounce-back. The memory of last year’s playoffs looms large; the Pacers claimed Game 7 on this very court, exposing weaknesses in New York’s defense with relentless pace and ball movement. A grind-it-out team at heart, the Knicks couldn’t contain Indiana’s constant pressure, and the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein only deepens that challenge. New York’s offensive rebound machine has left, and Josh Hart alone can’t replicate the energy Hartenstein brought to the glass.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are evolving. Even on a shaky shooting night for Tyrese Haliburton, they closed out Detroit with a fourth-quarter surge, reminding us this isn’t last year’s squad. They’re looking stronger and poised. Tonight, MSG will host two teams, each carrying their own motivations.

I think the Knicks lost a lot of toughness when they traded Dante DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to Minnesota for Karl Anthony-Towns. It’s going to take the Knicks some time to figure out how this unit will gel together, despite Mikal Bridges’s familiarity with Hart and Jalen Brunson and KAT’s familiarity with head coach Tom Thibodeau. The Pacers keep this one close at the Garden.

BEST BET: Pacers +4.5

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Oct. 25.

Spread

Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Moneyline

Pistons +425, Cavaliers -600

Pistons +425, Cavaliers -600 Over/Under

227.5

227.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, OH How To Watch

FDSOH

The Detroit Pistons may have taken a loss on Wednesday night, but they sent a message: This is not last year’s team. The Pistons fought hard against the Indiana Pacers, who pulled away with a solid fourth quarter, only to fall short in the end, 115-109. Yet, under the direction of first-year head coach JB Bickerstaff, this young Detroit squad showed flashes of a team transformed — tougher, more resilient.

Now, Detroit heads to Cleveland, seeking redemption against a Cavaliers team riding high. The Cavs opened their season with a resounding victory, showcasing the second-best offense and defense among season openers. They shot an impressive 65% on two-pointers, overwhelming Toronto with skill and precision. But the Pistons bring a different challenge. With size and athleticism in the frontcourt, Detroit can make life difficult for Cleveland in the paint, especially if they find their rhythm early.

Detroit has a reason to feel confident. Last week, they met Cleveland in the preseason and walked away with a 108-92 win. Preseason may be a different beast, but confidence knows no season. For Detroit, Friday night’s matchup isn’t just a game; it’s a chance to redefine their identity against a proven contender. Whether it’s a defensive grind or a hard-fought, close contest, these Pistons aren’t going down easily, and I think their ability to battle keeps this one under the number.

BEST BET: UNDER 227.5

pistons media team is so incredibly talented man. this is hard

pic.twitter.com/HINOZ6cXmG — zariq! (@zariqxavier) October 22, 2024

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trailblazers Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Pelicans vs. Trailblazers odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Oct. 25.

Spread

Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans -5.5 Moneyline

Pelicans -240, Trailblazers +190

Pelicans -240, Trailblazers +190 Over/Under

218.5

218.5 Game Time

10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Location

Moda Center | Portland, OR

Moda Center | Portland, OR How To Watch

KATU

In New Orleans, the Pelicans delivered a statement at home, securing a 123-111 win over the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center. Brandon Ingram led the way with 33 points, CJ McCollum added 23, and Dejounte Murray chipped in 14. Even with Murray now sidelined due to injury, the Pelicans have proven depth, the kind that can rise to the occasion.

Across the coast, the Portland Trail Blazers faced a much tougher night. The Golden State Warriors handed them a stinging 139-104 loss at home despite Scoot Henderson’s 22 points and solid contributions from Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons. For Portland, the struggles go deeper. The Blazers have lost each of their last 21 night games against Western Conference teams with winning records. And for New Orleans, this marks their chance for a 14th consecutive night game victory against Portland teams with a losing record.

While the Blazers grapple with defensive gaps and a young roster finding its rhythm, the Pelicans bring experience and momentum. Winning nine of their last ten matchups against Portland and covering in seven of those games, New Orleans has the edge. Based on last season’s record and their start to this one, Portland may continue to face uphill battles. Give me the Pelicans and the reasonable margin to carry them through.

BEST BET: Pelicans -5.5