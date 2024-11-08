NBA Best Bets: Suns vs. Mavericks Highlight November 8 Slate

The Suns vs. Mavericks highlights our Friday night best bets in NBA action.

We’re a couple weeks into the NBA season and we’ve seen some surprises and interesting trends. The Cavaliers are the biggest shock as they sit as the lone unbeaten in the NBA at 9-0. The West features three one-loss teams including the Suns and Warriors, both who are in action tonight.

Let’s jump into our Friday night best bets.

NBA Best Bets for Friday, November 8

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Pacers vs. Hornets odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Nov. 8.

Spread

Pacers -7

Pacers -7 Moneyline

Pacers -270, Hornets +220

Pacers -270, Hornets +220 Over/Under

236

236 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC How To Watch

FDSSE

On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) welcome the Indiana Pacers (4-4) to town, setting the stage for a fast-paced matchup with plenty of offensive firepower. Leading the charge for Charlotte is LaMelo Ball, whose stellar start to the season has been a bright spot, averaging 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 steals over the team’s first eight games. His all-around play has given the Hornets a spark, even as they work through a challenging early schedule.

The Pacers arrive with a high-powered offense, currently ranked in the league’s top-7 in scoring, though their 17th-ranked pace could accelerate as Tyrese Haliburton finds his rhythm. The Hornets, for their part, sit at 19th in pace and 21st in scoring, though that’s been tested against tough opponents like the Celtics, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Heat.

Both teams favor an uptempo style and are likely to lean into it as the season progresses. Yet, their defensive struggles linger—each ranks in the league’s bottom seven, a vulnerability that might not fade anytime soon. Improvement is possible, but given their makeup, staying in the bottom-10 defensively may be just as likely.

Despite the Hornets being 2-6 to the under in their last eight contests, I like this pace to be quick tonight. I’m playing the over in our first NBA best bet.

BEST BET: OVER 236

need a big shot? call Tyrese Haliburton 😏 pic.twitter.com/btE7JSTqjT — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 7, 2024

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Nets vs. Celtics odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Nov. 8.

Spread

Celtics -13

Celtics -13 Moneyline

Nets +575, Celtics -850

Nets +575, Celtics -850 Over/Under

221

221 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

TD Garden | Boston, MA

TD Garden | Boston, MA How To Watch

NBCS-BOS

Tonight, TD Garden hosts a clash of aspirations and expectations. The Brooklyn Nets, defying preseason projections, arrive to face the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics—a team that, despite sitting second in the Eastern Conference, finds itself restless and searching. For a squad that bulldozed its way through last season’s playoffs, the recent stumble at home against Golden State, a 112-118 loss, has only deepened the urgency.

Against the Warriors, Boston’s trademark three-point shooting went cold; only 19 of their 54 attempts found the net. For the Celtics, who thrived last season on precision and relentless pressure, it was an unsettling reminder of the fine margins in a title defense. Now, as they face a gritty, overachieving Nets team, the Celtics are looking to rekindle that dominant spark on their home floor.

Brooklyn, stepping into their biggest test yet, brings a quiet confidence, aiming to continue their unexpected rise. But Boston’s record against the spread—a strong 11-9 at home in recent games—leans in their favor.

I’m buying low on the Celtics, even with Jaylen Brown out. They’re going to shoot significantly better from three, tonight. Public action is on the Nets, and I’m fading the public.

BEST BET: Celtics -13

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Suns vs. Mavericks odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Nov. 8.

Spread

Mavericks -2.5

Mavericks -2.5 Moneyline

Suns +115, Mavericks -140

Suns +115, Mavericks -140 Over/Under

232.5

232.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX How To Watch

ESPN

Friday night, Dallas hosts Phoenix in a matchup of two Western Conference contenders, each eager to establish early-season momentum. At 7-1, the Suns sit atop the standings, sharing the lead with Golden State and Oklahoma City. But tonight, they’ll be road underdogs, entering Dallas as +2.5 point challengers in a game airing on ESPN.

Phoenix has built their record largely at home, where they remain undefeated at 5-0. Their road story has been different, covering the spread just once away from home—during a narrow win over the Clippers. Still, they ride a six-game winning streak, defeating quality teams like the Heat and Lakers, and hold a previous 12-point victory over the Mavericks this season. The Suns’ advantage lies in their defensive versatility and the matchup difficulties presented by Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale.

Dallas, on the other hand, sits at 5-3 but has wavered in recent performances, particularly on their home court where they fell to the Rockets and Pacers within the last ten days. Despite Luka Dončić’s brilliance, the Mavericks have struggled with consistency, especially following wins, going just 1-3 in such situations. The shooting efficiency also lags, with two of Dallas’s top three scorers hitting below 45% from the field.

As the Suns step onto the Dallas court, they bring the edge of recent success, tested resilience, and a hunger to prove their strength beyond Phoenix. I think the Suns show their road strength tonight.

BEST BET: Suns +2.5