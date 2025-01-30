NBA commissioner Adam Silver calls himself ‘a fan’ of 10-minute quarters

The fact that the fans’ viewership of NBA games has gone down drastically in the past years, has cast an enormous shadow over the organization, who are committed to finding innovative ways to make the game more interesting for the public. This is why they are even considering changing game rules.

This past Wednesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that he likes the idea of shortening basketball matches to 40 minutes, which would mean each quarter would last 10 minutes, and not 12 as it is tradition. “As we get more involved in global basketball, the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes.

“And I would be — I am — a fan of four 10-minute quarters,” he shared during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. “I’m not sure that many others are. Putting aside what it means for records and things like that, yeah, I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits.”

On average, NBA contests this campaign have run 2 hours, 16 minutes on average, which is almost exactly what they’ve lasted in the past 15 seasons. “I think of a television program being two hours, Olympic basketball being two hours. And college basketball, of course, is 40 minutes,” Silver told the podcast host.

The executive’s answer came in response to Patrick asking him about what potential changes they have considered for the near future, to what the commissioner also mentioned awarding two free throws to players who are fouled when attempting to shoot from beyond the arc.

NBA coaches reacted to the league considering to change the length of basketball matches, but seem reluctant to these potential modifications

Before Knicks and Nuggets clashed this past Wednesday evening, both head coaches were asked about this possibility, but they didn’t seem to amused about it. “I give the league credit, because they’re always trying to find ways to keep the fans engaged,” said Denver’s Michael Malone. “But I hope we don’t go to 10-minute quarters. I hope we don’t put in a 4-point line.

Even though the Nuggets tactician admitted that he respected the league’s willingness to consider viewership trends, he believes the risk might be too big to simply cater to them. “I hope we don’t become Barnum & Bailey, or do whatever we have to do to keep viewership. Because there’s a greatness and a history to this game, and a purity to this game that I hope we can find a way to stay true to,” he said.

His rival coach that day, wasn’t even willing to say too much about, simply stating that he sees the sport in a more conventional manner. “I’m more of a traditional guy, so I’d hate to see that,” Tim Thibodeau said bluntly.