The Cavs vs. Celtics highlights our Tuesday night NBA Cup best bets in NBA action for the second games of group play.

The first games of the NBA Cup group play have taken place, and now squads across the league are preparing for their second matchup. The Celtics are currently 0-1 in group play and take on the undefeated Cavs in their second NBA Cup matchup. The struggling Nuggets are also 0-1 in group play and are in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

Let’s jump into our NBA best bets for Tuesday night in NBA Cup action.

NBA Best Bets for Tuesday, November 19

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Cavs vs. Celtics odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Spread

Celtics -5

Celtics -5 Moneyline

Cavs +185, Celtics -200

Cavs +185, Celtics -200 Over/Under

233.5

233.5 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

TD Garden| Boston, MA

TD Garden| Boston, MA How To Watch

TNT

The Celtics and Cavaliers are poised for a marquee clash in the NBA Cup Group Stage, with Cleveland’s unblemished 15-0 record hanging in the balance. Despite their perfect start, the Cavaliers enter Boston as underdogs for only the third time this season. It’s a grueling stretch for Cleveland, playing their fifth game in nine days and third in five, but Donovan Mitchell continues to rise, fresh off a season-high 37 points. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have been forces inside, each logging double-doubles in three of their last four outings.

Both teams sit atop the Eastern Conference hierarchy, with Boston and Cleveland ranking second and third in Adjusted Net Rating and leading the league in Adjusted Offense, per Dunks and Threes. But Boston’s identity hinges on its perimeter game. The Celtics lead the NBA in offensive efficiency, thanks largely to their relentless volume of 3-point attempts. While Cleveland can counter with its dominant interior play, it forces the ball away from Mitchell and Garland, placing heavy pressure on Mobley and Allen to outpace Boston’s outside assault.

Depth could be an issue for Cleveland, as key rotational players like Wade, Okoro, LeVert, and Merrill are on the injury report. Meanwhile, Boston’s only concern is Payton Pritchard, who is listed as questionable.

Recent defensive lapses compound the challenge for Cleveland, surrendering an alarming 63 first-half points per game over their last four—a stretch that ranks 28th in the league. I’m taking Boston to defend home court and hand Cleveland its first-season loss.

Best Bets: Celtics -5

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzles Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Spread

Grizzlies -6

Grizzlies -6 Moneyline

Nuggets +200, Grizzlies -2225

Nuggets +200, Grizzlies -2225 Over/Under

224.5

224.5 Game Time

8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location

FedEx Forum| Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum| Memphis, TN How To Watch

ALT

Memphis and Denver meet again Tuesday night, just two days after the Grizzlies (8-6) handed the Nuggets (7-5) a humbling 105-90 loss. That win snapped Memphis’ brief two-game skid, while Denver saw its early momentum falter with a second consecutive defeat. The stakes are clear: this is Denver’s chance for redemption and a pivotal opportunity to reset.

Sunday’s game lacked star power, with Ja Morant sidelined for Memphis and Nikola Jokic absent for Denver for personal reasons. The result? A sluggish Nuggets team struggling to match the Grizzlies’ intensity. Head coach Mike Malone lamented the lack of urgency from his squad, urging a full 48-minute commitment. That call to action could take on a different tone if Jokic returns.

The reigning three-time MVP is officially listed as OUT for Denver, and his lack of presence is seismic. Jokic is in the midst of a career season, averaging a jaw-dropping triple-double: 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists. His absence has left a void Denver has struggled to fill. Without him, the Nuggets’ offense loses its rhythm, its identity.

The Grizzlies, two games above .500, have capitalized on a softer schedule, ranking 23rd in opponent strength. Denver, on the other hand, knows it must elevate its play. But I don’t think they have enough offensively to hang. I’ll play this under without Jokic in the lineup.

Best Bet: UNDER 224.5

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Thunder vs. Spurs odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Spread

Thunder -9.5

Thunder -9.5 Moneyline

Thunder -400, Spurs +375

Thunder -400, Spurs +375 Over/Under

225.5

225.5 Game Time

9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location

Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, TX How To Watch

TNT

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-3) travel to face the San Antonio Spurs (6-8) tonight, a matchup that could have showcased two of the NBA’s most exciting young stars. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center, with national eyes watching on TNT. But as fate would have it, both Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama—the towering centerpieces of their respective teams—are expected to sit this one out.

The Thunder, off to one of their best starts in years, face a glaring vulnerability: rebounding. With Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams sidelined OKC’s undersized lineups have left them ranked last in the league in rebounding rate (45.2%). It’s a weakness that has yet to derail their success but remains a constant concern.

San Antonio, meanwhile, will likely miss Wembanyama’s presence for a second straight game. The 7-foot-4 rookie phenom, averaging 10.5 rebounds per contest, not only impacts the glass but transforms how the Spurs defend and score. San Antonio has struggled without him, going 3-9 in games he’s missed since being drafted, including five double-digit losses.

The Thunder are listed as 9.5-point favorites, and with both Holmgren and Wembanyama absent, this game feels like a missed opportunity for a marquee showdown. Yet, the line reflects the Spurs’ uphill battle without their generational star—a reminder of how pivotal Wembanyama has become quickly. I like the Thunder in a double-digit victory.

Best Bet: Thunder -9.5