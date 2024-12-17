Khris Middleton has been listed as probable ahead of Tuesday’s NBA Cup final – see both Milwaukee and Oklahoma’s full injury report ahead of the final tonight.

Is Khris Middleton Playing Tonight?

The Bucks have almost an entirely clean injury report heading into the NBA Cup Final tonight and they have been boosted by the news that Khris Middleton is probable for the game.

Middleton didn’t practice on Monday night, with the three time NBA All-Star sitting out with illness.

It seems that despite missing Monday’s session, the Bucks are confident that Middleton will play in the final as he continues his return to full health.

Middleton has had a slow start to the season, with the 33-year-old missing the opening 21 games this year after undergoing surgery on both ankles in the summer.

But at the beginning of December Middleton finally made his season debut, with the Bucks star returning in a loss against Boston.

Since losing to the reigning champions, Milwaukee hasn’t lost a game with Middleton in the team, winning their next three games which included the NBA Cup quarter and semi final.

Middleton has averaged just over 20 minutes off the bench in his first four games of the season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

NBA Cup Final Injury Report

Bucks

Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (patella tendinopathy)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (patella tendinopathy) Probable: Damian Lillard (calf contusion)

Damian Lillard (calf contusion) Probable: Khris Middleton (illness)

Khris Middleton (illness) Questionable: Liam Robbins (ankle sprain)

Thunder

Out: Chet Holmgren (hip fracture)

Chet Holmgren (hip fracture) Out: Jaylin Williams (hamstring strain)

Jaylin Williams (hamstring strain) Out: Ousmane Dieng (finger fracture)

Ousmane Dieng (finger fracture) Out: Nikola Topic (torn ACL)

Nikola Topic (torn ACL) Out: Adam Flagler (hand fracture)

Damian Lillard Confident He’ll Play

Aside from Middleton, Damian Lillard is the only other fitness concern for the final on Tuesday, but when asked if he was playing, the Bucks star didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“I’m playing.” Lillard insisted.

“When I have something with my calf, sometimes I start panicking. But I knew it wasn’t nothing serious. Just a little irritation,” Lillard said. “I’ve just been doing treatment and doing all the stuff to try to get ahead of it and just get ready for tomorrow.”

Lillard would be a huge loss for Milwaukee, as the eight time All-Star has averaged 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in 2024.