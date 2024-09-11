NBA Expands Coach’s Challenge Reviews on Out-of-Bounds Plays

The NBA Board of Governors approved the expanded use of coach’s challenge reviews on certain out-of-bounds plays, stating Tuesday that if a foul should have been called on the play, it now can be assessed shortly after the fact.

Under the new rule, if instant replay of an out-of-bounds violation is triggered by a coach’s challenge, the on-court officials and NBA Replay Center will be able to review the video to determine whether a foul proximate to the violation should have been called.

The league’s Board of Governors approved the move at its meeting in New York. This came after it was unanimously recommended by the league’s competition committee last week.

According to the NBA’s news release, the factors that will be considered in determining whether a prior uncalled foul is proximate to the out-of-bounds violation are below:

Whether the players involved in the uncalled foul are the same or different players than the ones involved in the out-of-bounds violation under review.

The distance between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review.

The time elapsed between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was scheduled to speak about the meeting later Tuesday. The change will take effect in the 2024-25 season.

The review change would have been applied at least once in last season’s playoffs. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving fouled Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, and the ball went out of bounds.

No foul was called on the play. However, even though the review clearly showed Irving hitting McDaniels’ arm, the ball was awarded to Dallas. The call was made because it went out off of McDaniels.

The NBA’s Competition Committee unanimously recommended this rule change to the Board of Governors. The committee consists of players and representatives from the National Basketball Players Association (NBAPA).

Coaches, governors, team and league basketball executives, and referees are included as well.