NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama’s 2K25 Rating

NBA fans are already posting their reactions to social media regarding San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama’s NBA 2K25 rating.

On Friday, NBA 2K revealed that Wembanyama will be rated as 91 overall in the new game. He is ranked as the 18th-best player overall.

The NBA2K account on X has periodically announced the ratings of the top 100 players in the game. However, the top 10 has yet to be unveiled.

NBA 2K25 is set to launch globally on Sept. 6, but early access starts on Sept. 4 for all editions. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In no particular order, the top 10 will likely include Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Check out NBA fans’ reactions below.

wemby already at 91 in his 2nd season? that's wild! 😳 but honestly, kinda feelin’ it, the dude's been ballin’ out 🔥 what y'all think? too high or nah? — Jess (@jessxluuna) August 23, 2024

Anthony Edwards (93), Devin Booker (93), Jalen Brunson (93), Donovan Mitchell (92), Jaylen Brown (92), Kyrie Irving (92), and Kawhi Leonard (92) are rated above Wembanyama.

Additionally, the French phenom is rated above Ja Morant (90) and Tyrese Haliburton (90). A number of NBA gamers weren’t too thrilled to see that particular ranking.

Victor Wembanyama won NBA Rookie of the Year last season

Wembanyama was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, garnering all 99 first-place votes, after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and an NBA-best 3.6 blocks per game in 71 contests (all starts).

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, came in second with 98 second-place votes. Last season’s No. 2 pick, Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, came in third.

Wembanyama became the sixth unanimous Rookie of the Year in the last 40 years, joining Ralph Sampson (1984), David Robinson (1990), Blake Griffin (2011), Damian Lillard (2013), and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016). He also joined the Spurs’ other two No. 1 picks — Robinson and Tim Duncan (1998) — as winners of the award.

During Wembanyama’s rookie season, he also became the first NBA player to record at least 1,500 points, 250 blocks, and 100 3-pointers in a single campaign. The 7-foot-4 big man amassed 1,522 points, 755 rebounds, 274 assists, 88 steals, an NBA-best 254 blocks, and 128 3s on 394 attempts.

Early last season, Wembanyama became the first rookie with 150 blocks, 150 assists, and 50 steals to begin a season since Duncan in 1997-98. After an incredible rookie season, he also helped France win the silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.